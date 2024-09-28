Mark Robinson ‘excited’ to resume campaign trail after being hospitalised for burns

Mark Robinson is in “good spirits” after being hospitalised, according to his campaign. The embattled North Carolina Lt. Gov was admitted on Friday after an “incident” during a truck show that left him with burns. Despite the health scare, the 56-year-old is looking forward to the next stop in his campaign trail. FILE - North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump in Asheville, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)(AP)

Embattled North Carolina Lt. Gov Mark Robinson hospitalised for burns

“This evening following an incident at a campaign appearance at the Mayberry Truck Show in Mt. Airy, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was treated at Northern Regional Hospital for second-degree burns,” Mike Lonergan, the communications director for Robinson, said. His campaign also revealed that he has now been discharged and will be back campaigning in the Tar Heel State on Saturday.

“He is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of well wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled first thing tomorrow morning,” Lonergan added, according to The Hill. Robinson burned his hand after leaning against a hot truck during his campaign stop at the Mayberry Truck Show in Mt. Airy, according to a Washington Post reporter.

The lieutenant governor's health scare comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding him. Robinson, who is running against Democrat Josh Stein for the North Carolina governorship, has recently come under fire for allegedly making posts on a pornographic site referring to himself as a “black NAZI” over 10 years ago, according to an explosive CNN report.

In the wake of the damning allegations against Robinson, multiple staffers for his campaign left, while several Republicans distanced themselves from him. One of his many disturbing posts, according to the report, was, “Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it back. I would certainly buy a few.”

Despite the severe backlash, Donald Trump, who previously endorsed Robinson in the GOP primary for governor, has remained tight-lipped about the damning allegations. Meanwhile, Robinson has denied the claims, saying on Tuesday that he had hired Binnall Law Group to probe the “false smears” in the CNN report, per The Hill.