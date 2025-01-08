Menu Explore
Mark Zuckerberg sports a rare watch while announcing fact-check policy change. Details here

ByHT News Desk
Jan 08, 2025 12:09 AM IST

Meta chairman Mark Zuckerberg again showed his interest in rare and expensive watches while announcing his company’s decision to end third-party fact checking on its social media platforms in the US.

Mark Zuckerberg and his watch.(Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg)
Mark Zuckerberg and his watch.(Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg)

In the video explaining his decision, Zuckerberg wore a rare Swiss watch worth about $900,000. It was a Greubel Forsey ‘Hand Made 1’ on his left wrist.

The rarity of that particular watch can be gauged from the fact that Greubel Forsey SA produces just two or three ‘Hand Made’ models per year. On top of it, that model retails for $895,500 before taxes, according to Bloomberg.

Also read: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to replace third-party fact-checkers with community notes like ‘X’

The model Zuckerberg wears in the video is made almost entirely of components constructed by Greubel Forsey. It takes hundreds of hours to assemble and hand finish each watch.

Zuckerberg has shown a recent interest in mechanical Swiss watches wearing a diverse selection of complicated timepieces in the past year.

The billionaire has been spotted in the past year wearing watches made by notable brands including Patek Philippe and FP Journe. The Greubel Forsey model, however, is not well known beyond the most die-hard and well-heeled collectors. The company produces just a few hundred timepieces per year.

Greubel Forsey CEO reacts to Mark Zuckerberg wearing the watch

While Meta did not comment on the watch worn by its chairman, Greubel Forsey Chief Executive Officer Michel Nydegger had some words of appreciation for Mark Zuckerberg.

“It’s a pleasure to see someone who has played such a pivotal role in shaping the modern digital landscape and lifestyle show true appreciation for the most traditional approach to fine watchmaking today,” Nydegger was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

Nydegger took over as CEO of Greubel Forsey last year after the company scaled back plans to significantly increase production and lower average prices, which were previously about $500,000 per watch.

