Mark Zuckerberg's latest luxury watch is ‘thinnest’ in the world, costs 5 crore

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's new luxury watch has been in the news after it was spotted on his wrist in a recent Instagram video. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (File Photo)

According to a Moneycontrol report, Zuckerberg was sporting the Octo Finissimo Ultra SOSC, the world's “thinnest” mechanical watch from Italian luxury product maker Bulgari.

Bulgari's Octo Finissimo Ultra SOSC (bulgari.com)

Here's all you need to know about it:

(1.) The Octo Finissimo Ultra SOSC is only 1.7 mm thick or about the width of two stacked credit cards.

(2.) It is extremely accurate, losing only 0.2 seconds each day, which is one of the lowest for any watch in the world.

(3.) It is an extremely limited edition, with only 20 units to be ever produced.

(4.) Each piece comes with a custom-designed case, which, in addition to storing the watch, sets and winds it automatically.

(5.) The Octo Finissimo Ultra SOSC has a design which allows its ultra-thin case to store as many as 170 individual components.

(6.) Its main plate is of tungsten carbide and titanium has been used for the bracelet, lugs, and bezel.

(7.) The watch also has certification from COSC (Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute).

(8.) The luxury item is priced at a jaw-dropping $590,000 (approx. ₹5 crore).

Last month, Zuckerberg, one of the richest people in the world, was seen sporting another high-end watch, the De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius Aérolite. Its retail price is estimated to be around $260,000 (approx. ₹2.20 crore), with only five pieces produced each year.