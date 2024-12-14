Menu Explore
Mark Zuckerberg's latest luxury watch is ‘thinnest’ in the world, costs 5 crore

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 14, 2024 12:16 PM IST

The Meta chief executive was seen sporting Burgari's Octo Finissimo Ultra SOSC in a recent Instagram video.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's new luxury watch has been in the news after it was spotted on his wrist in a recent Instagram video.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (File Photo)
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (File Photo)

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing 1 crore watch after admiring Anant Ambani’s timepiece

According to a Moneycontrol report, Zuckerberg was sporting the Octo Finissimo Ultra SOSC, the world's “thinnest” mechanical watch from Italian luxury product maker Bulgari.

Bulgari's Octo Finissimo Ultra SOSC (bulgari.com)
Bulgari's Octo Finissimo Ultra SOSC (bulgari.com)

Here's all you need to know about it:

(1.) The Octo Finissimo Ultra SOSC is only 1.7 mm thick or about the width of two stacked credit cards.

(2.) It is extremely accurate, losing only 0.2 seconds each day, which is one of the lowest for any watch in the world.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bulgari Serpentine watch could buy you luxurious SUV car

(3.) It is an extremely limited edition, with only 20 units to be ever produced.

(4.) Each piece comes with a custom-designed case, which, in addition to storing the watch, sets and winds it automatically.

(5.) The Octo Finissimo Ultra SOSC has a design which allows its ultra-thin case to store as many as 170 individual components.

(6.) Its main plate is of tungsten carbide and titanium has been used for the bracelet, lugs, and bezel.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wore 30 lakh Bulgari bracelet with pearl choker to brother's wedding

(7.) The watch also has certification from COSC (Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute).

(8.) The luxury item is priced at a jaw-dropping $590,000 (approx. 5 crore).

Last month, Zuckerberg, one of the richest people in the world, was seen sporting another high-end watch, the De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius Aérolite. Its retail price is estimated to be around $260,000 (approx. 2.20 crore), with only five pieces produced each year.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
