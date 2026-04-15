Martin Fire in Longmont: Blaze breaks out on East 1st and Martin Street; scary visuals from Colorado emerge

A vegetation fire broke out in Longmont, Boulder County, Colorado on Tuesday and was dubbed the Martin Fire, prompting a huge response to try and contain the blaze. As per Watch Duty, the fire spread about 0.5 acres at the time of writing.

Martin Fire seen in Longmont, Colorado.(Facebook/Colorado 411)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An update from Watch Duty read “1/2 acre vegetation fire with 20-30 ft flame lengths and multiple exposures. - per radio traffic ~ 30 minutes ago.” Longmont Public Safety also issued a statement about the Martin Fire and wrote “Longmont Fire is responding to a grass fire east of the recycling center. This is located on East 1st and Martin Street. Fire crews are en route. Please do not call 9-1-1.”

Also Read | Greenfield, MA fire: Residents report blaze near railroad tracks off Wisdom Way

A local page shared visuals of the blaze.

Martin Fire: Scary visuals emerge

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The photos showed smoke visible from a distance and caught the ongoing blaze from different perspectives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The photos showed smoke visible from a distance and caught the ongoing blaze from different perspectives. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Fire broke out behind longmont recycling plant near 1st and Martin street. Is kina windy right now and they are trying to put the fire out before it gets out of control. There is brand new apartments right behind it. Im not sure what started the fire. But this area is visited by many homeless people,” the local news outlet wrote on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Fire broke out behind longmont recycling plant near 1st and Martin street. Is kina windy right now and they are trying to put the fire out before it gets out of control. There is brand new apartments right behind it. Im not sure what started the fire. But this area is visited by many homeless people,” the local news outlet wrote on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A follow-up post from the same page indicated that the blaze might have been brought under control. “Wow here are some close up pictures I took of the fire in Longmont Colorado just now. It looks like they have it under control but quite a bit of open land got burned. Like I said is getting windy and they are trying to make sure is completely out so the fire dont start again,” the page noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

People shared videos as well. “I think the reclamation center where all the branches are dropped off is on fire! Off Martin,” one wrote.

The videos showed dense smoke visible from afar. Another person shared a set of visuals and wrote “Well it was an eventful afternoon! Kudos to the Longmont Fire Department to come get it out before it spread to the business and our apartment complex!”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several people reacted to the news of the Longmont fire as well. “Husband just came home via Martin and said it looked more like the city's recycling center was on fire. Said there were really tall flames and it stunk,” one remarked. Another added, “Prayers for your guys safety Longmont Public Safety a recycling fire is no joke be careful with any hazardous materials. Unfortunate so near Earth Day.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yet another person said “Was just wondering what that smoke was I can see from Loveland right now…”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON