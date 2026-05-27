Marvale R Bond: 5 things about man who allegedly shot Indian-origin woman dead at Norfolk supermarket

A 20-year-old man allegedly shot and killed an Indian-origin woman at a supermarket in Norfolk in Virginia, on May 23, 2026, in what is believed to have been a robbery attempt, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police say the Indian-origin woman was shot dead inside a Virginia supermarket. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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Authorities identified the woman as Meghann Patel.

However, the victim was identified as Meghnaben Patel who had been working at the supermarket, Fat Philly's, located at 2700 Azalea Garden Road for the last 10 years, as per NDTV.

Police received a call about the shooting at around 8:38am local time and found Patel suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene, as per police department.

Also Read: Andrea Davis: 5 things about Glendale mom who killed 2 kids and herself after shooting at husband, another woman

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{{^usCountry}} A video circulating on social media showed a man entering the supermarket wearing animal-print pants, a full-sleeved jacket, a face mask and gloves. He is seen interacting with Patel, seemingly posing as a customer, before pulling a gun from his jacket. He allegedly shot Patel twice as she collapsed to the floor, then jumped on the counter to fire a final shot before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video circulating on social media showed a man entering the supermarket wearing animal-print pants, a full-sleeved jacket, a face mask and gloves. He is seen interacting with Patel, seemingly posing as a customer, before pulling a gun from his jacket. He allegedly shot Patel twice as she collapsed to the floor, then jumped on the counter to fire a final shot before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Patel hailed from Jantral village in the Bijapur area of Gujarat's Mehsana district in India, according to The Daily Jagran. She is survived by her husband, Upendrabhai Patel, her daughter, Nakshi and her son, Smith. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel hailed from Jantral village in the Bijapur area of Gujarat's Mehsana district in India, according to The Daily Jagran. She is survived by her husband, Upendrabhai Patel, her daughter, Nakshi and her son, Smith. {{/usCountry}}

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Here are 5 things to know about the suspect.

Marvale R Bond: 5 things to know

Marvale R Bond was 20 years old at the time of the incident. Bond was a resident of Norfolk in Virginia, according to the Norfolk Police Department. Shortly after the shooting, officers were called to the 2400 block of Almeda Avenue for a report of an unattended car left running in the middle of the road, as per the police. As per several reports, t he incident began around 8:13am on Saturday at a home in the 3100 block of Blackwood Avenue, where Bond was involved in a domestic dispute with his stepfather. Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot said Bond was leaving the house after the argument when he turned back and fired a shot into the home, striking his stepfather. The stepfather's wound was deemed non-life-threatening. However, when officers arrived at the location of the unattended reported car, they found Bond suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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