Massive secret tunnel connecting Tijuana and San Diego uncovered; may have been trafficking center for firearms

Mexican authorities have discovered an underground tunnel near the US-Mexico border that they believe may connect Tijuana to a street in San Diego, Fox News reported. The tunnel was equipped with lighting, ventilation and an electronic transport system.

Massive secret tunnel connecting Tijuana and San Diego uncovered(Pexel - representational image)

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Mexico's Attorney General's Office, known as the FGR, spoke out about the discovery Saturday after a search warrant was executed at a property in the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood of Tijuana, Baja California. The tunnel stretched approximately 265 meters, or about 870 feet, according to authorities. It reached a depth of roughly 6.3 meters, or 21 feet underground.

What we know about the tunnel

The tunnel contained operational infrastructure, such as lighting and ventilation systems, investigators said. There was also an electronic sliding mechanism designed to move items in both directions between Mexico and the United States.

The shocking tunnel was uncovered through intelligence work conducted by agents with the FGR's Criminal Investigation Agency in coordination with Mexico's Security Cabinet. The search warrant was reportedly executed as part of an investigation into alleged violations of Mexico's firearms and explosives laws, and drug-related offenses too.

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{{^usCountry}} Read More | Border Patrol uncovers nearly 3,000-foot drug tunnel between San Diego and Tijuana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More | Border Patrol uncovers nearly 3,000-foot drug tunnel between San Diego and Tijuana {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The property may have been used as a storage, logistics and trafficking center for firearms, explosives and illicit drugs, authorities believe. Ammunition, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, cell phones and various documents were found at the property, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The property may have been used as a storage, logistics and trafficking center for firearms, explosives and illicit drugs, authorities believe. Ammunition, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, cell phones and various documents were found at the property, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A video and photos of the tunnel were shared by the FGR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video and photos of the tunnel were shared by the FGR. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tunnel possibly connects to a street in San Diego, the FGR’s investigation found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tunnel possibly connects to a street in San Diego, the FGR’s investigation found. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke out about the discovery on X, writing, “California’s @TheCalGuard Counter Drug Task Force proudly supported the discovery of this illegal San Diego-Tijuana tunnel and helped seize 1,000kg of cocaine valued at $45+ million. Our state operations are saving countless lives and protecting our communities.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke out about the discovery on X, writing, “California’s @TheCalGuard Counter Drug Task Force proudly supported the discovery of this illegal San Diego-Tijuana tunnel and helped seize 1,000kg of cocaine valued at $45+ million. Our state operations are saving countless lives and protecting our communities.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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