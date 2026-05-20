San Diego shooting motive: Suspect's manifesto mentioned Trump, Christchurch and more

Authorities investigating the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego said that the two teenage suspects, identified as Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez, allegedly left behind a 75-page manifesto filled with racist, antisemitic and anti-Islam rhetoric, while also referencing mass killers, extremist ideology and even Donald Trump. The attack left three people dead on Monday before the suspects, 17, and 18 years old, died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds after fleeing the scene. A San Diego police office stands as people arrive for early morning call to prayer as the Islamic Center of San Diego opens for the first time following a shooting in San Diego, California, U.S., May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

Federal investigators are treating the shooting as a likely hate crime.

‘The New Crusade: Sons of Tarrant’ The LA Times and other media publications cited enforcement sources familiar with the investigation to report that the document recovered by authorities was titled “The New Crusade: Sons of Tarrant,” an apparent reference to Brenton Tarrant, who carried out the 2019 mosque massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 people.

Investigators told these publications that the writings praised white supremacist violence and included hateful rhetoric directed toward Muslims, Jews, Black people, Latinos, women and the LGBTQ+ community.

The writings reportedly referenced the so-called “great replacement theory,” a conspiracy theory claiming white populations are being replaced by immigrants and minorities.

One passage reportedly stated: “I believe that accelerating towards the destruction of our current political system and towards an all-out race war for the purpose of a societal collapse is the only real way forward…”

Authorities also said the writings referenced previous extremist attacks, including the Poway synagogue shooting in California.

FBI says suspects ‘did not discriminate on who they hated’ Mark Remily, the FBI special agent leading the San Diego investigation, confirmed authorities discovered writings tied to extremist ideologies. “These suspects did not discriminate on who they hated,” he said.

He added investigators found “writings outlining religious and racial beliefs about how the world they envision should look like.”

According to investigators, authorities are now reviewing electronic devices, online activity and social media accounts to determine how the suspects became radicalized.

Officials also executed three search warrants and recovered more than 30 firearms, ammunition, tactical gear and a crossbow.

Writings referenced Trump and political violence Documents circulating online and reviewed by several news organizations allegedly included multiple mentions of Trump and broader political extremism. In one section reportedly attributed to Vazquez, the writer stated: “certainly not left wing, nor am I right wing especially not with Maga or Trump.”

Another section reportedly said: “You hate Trump so much? Then kill him! And this time don't miss. Or better yet, he's already on his way out. Take out Vance instead.”

Another section reportedly described Trump as a “jewish shill.”

Authorities have not officially authenticated the manifesto publicly, though investigators confirmed extremist writings were recovered.

Suspects allegedly livestreamed attack Law enforcement sources further told publications that authorities are examining a possible livestream video showing the suspects inside a BMW wearing camouflage gear and symbols associated with white supremacist ideology. According to reports, one of the firearms allegedly had hate speech written on it, while anti-Islamic writings were also discovered inside a vehicle connected to the suspects.

Officials believe the pair met online before becoming radicalized together.

“But in terms of the how the radicalization occurred, we're still digging into all that," Remily said.

Three victims hailed as heroes The victims, Amin Abdullah, Mansour Kaziha and Nadir Awad, have been praised by community leaders and police for helping prevent a far larger massacre. Police said Abdullah, a longtime security guard at the mosque, exchanged gunfire with the attackers and triggered a lockdown that protected roughly 140 children inside the mosque’s school.

“All three of our victims did not die in vain,” Scott Wahl said. “Without distracting the attention, without delaying the actions of these two individuals … without question, there would have been many more fatalities yesterday.”

Imam Taha Hassane praised Abdullah’s actions.

“If he didn’t do what he did, and sacrifice his life, the two suspects would have [had] easy access to every single classroom.”

Hassane called the three victims “our martyrs and our heroes.”

Abdullah’s daughter, Hawaa Abdullah, emotionally described her father during a press conference.

“He was the absolute best dad in the world,” she said. “He was my protector.”

“Regardless of if you were Muslim, if you were Jewish, if you had no faith. He didn’t care. He would treat you human to human,” she added. “And I believe that’s exactly the legacy he left behind. He wants all of us to be better.”

Investigation continues after attack Authorities said the shooting began shortly before noon Monday at the mosque. Police later revealed that one suspect’s mother had contacted officers earlier in the day after discovering missing weapons and a suicide note. She reportedly warned police that her son had left with another individual wearing camouflage clothing.

As officers investigated, the first reports of gunfire at the mosque arrived. Police said the suspects later fled before being found dead inside a vehicle several blocks away.

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser launched for the victims’ families has raised millions of dollars to support funeral expenses, counseling, education and long-term family support.