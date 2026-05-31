Matt Brown dies: Did Alaskan Bush People star’s family break ties with him? All we know about alcohol and drug addiction

Matt Brown, 43, a star of Alaskan Bush People, has passed away after his body was retrieved from a river in Washington state, as reported by his brother Bear Brown.

Matt Brown's body was recovered from the Okanogan River, with brother Bear suggesting suicide due to addiction struggles and isolation from family.(X@renmusb1)

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Earlier in the week, Bear had expressed his concerns that Matt may have taken his own life, and on Saturday evening, he confirmed that authorities had identified the body discovered in the Okanogan River as belonging to his brother.

“They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt,” Bear informed in a video statement on TikTok.

Bear stated that Noah Brown, the youngest of the seven Brown siblings, was the initial family member to discover Matt's body and aid in the recovery operations.

“Noah helped them pull the body out of the water and Noah identified [Matt],” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Did Matt Brown die by suicide? Here's what his brother said on his drug addiction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Did Matt Brown die by suicide? Here's what his brother said on his drug addiction {{/usCountry}}

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Bear expressed his belief that Matt took his own life, noting that the coroner must still conduct an examination of his body before an official cause of death can be established.

“I would’ve never thought that Matt would hurt himself. It does look as though it was self-inflicted,” Bear remarked, noting that his brother had been battling alcohol and drug addiction, in addition to "other issues" he had kept to himself.

Matt Brown dead: Here's what exactly happened

On Wednesday, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had received a 911 call from an individual who saw a male seated in the shallow section of the Okanogan River. The caller stated that they heard a noise and discovered the man face down in the water, where he was subsequently swept away.

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According to law enforcement, a firearm was found in the vicinity of the Okanogan River where the man was last seen.

Authorities initiated a search; however, they were unable to find him initially and had to suspend operations due to hazardous river conditions.

Did Matt Brown’s family break ties with him?

According to family sources who spoke to TMZ, the majority of the Brown family severed their connections with Matt approximately five years ago, citing their inability to support him due to his persistent struggles with addiction. Gabe Brown, one of his siblings, remained the sole family member to maintain communication with Matt; however, these interactions were characterized as infrequent and rare.

Bear Brown denies allegations, says Matt was dealing with difficult breakup

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Bear refuted the assertion that his family had ostracized him in recent years, asserting that Matt "didn’t want anything to do with the family."

Bear further mentioned that Matt had recently been coping with a challenging breakup.

Concerns escalated regarding Matt last week when he shared a YouTube livestream in which he appeared nude, spoke incoherently, and was seen holding what seemed to be a firearm.

Matt featured in 79 episodes of "Alaskan Bush People" from 2014 to 2019, which showcased his parents, Billy and Ami, along with his siblings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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