Mayo Clinic bomb threat update: Reported lockdown at San Pablo Road South, Jacksonville; first details

A reported bomb threat at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville prompted a lockdown and massive police action on Friday. The incident took place at 4500 San Pablo Road South, Jacksonville, Florida.

A bomb threat reportedly prompted a lockdown at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. (Facebook/Mayo Clinic)

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A local channel, Action News Jax, confirmed Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had officials responding to a 'reported threat' there. The Jacksonville Police Department is yet to comment on the matter. The matter is ongoing and an all clear has not been given yet.

On X posts claimed that Mayo Clinic was under lockdown after the threat. “Mayo Clinic Jacksonville Lockdown: Bomb Threat at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. Bomb Threat Reported at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville; JSO Responds With Heavy Police Presence,” a page noted. Another person added to it “Bomb threat called to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL, resulting in lockdown. Police and fire services responding and investigating. People are advised to avoid the area,” citing scanner reports.

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{{^usCountry}} A later update noted the campus lockdown was lifted after an assessment by law enforcement, as per the local media report. Mayo clinic threat: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A later update noted the campus lockdown was lifted after an assessment by law enforcement, as per the local media report. Mayo clinic threat: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people reacted to the news of the threat at Mayo Clinic. “What was the threat?,” one person asked. Another added “They must’ve wanted somebody to pay the $10,000 deductible for treatment.” Yet another claimed to share their personal experience and said “Saw Bicyclists on Philips today at Emerson street. Be safe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people reacted to the news of the threat at Mayo Clinic. “What was the threat?,” one person asked. Another added “They must’ve wanted somebody to pay the $10,000 deductible for treatment.” Yet another claimed to share their personal experience and said “Saw Bicyclists on Philips today at Emerson street. Be safe.” {{/usCountry}}

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Many offered prays and one person wrote “PRAYING FOR A PEACEFUL OUTCOME AND THE PEOPLE INVOLVED AND THEIR FAMILIES. HOPE THE SITUATION IS RESOLVED SOON. SENDING LOVE AND POSITIVE VIBES TO ALL AFFECTED BY THIS SITUATION.” Another asked what exactly went down at the clinic.

An individual claiming to have been there, said “Was there working by time they kicked us out there was already at least 10 cops there.” Another such account came from a person who added “We Witnessed this Incident Live on our camera…”.

(This story is being updated)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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