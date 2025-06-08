Medford fire: Massive blaze erupts near Houston Road in Phoenix, Oregon| Photos

A vegetation fire has broken out near Medford, Oregon, burning an estimated 3 to 4 acres near Houston Road in the city of Phoenix, according to local reports. A vegetation fire is currently burning in Oregon.(Alert West Live)

As of now, no evacuation orders have been issued. Photos from the scene show thick smoke billowing into the air, visible from several miles away.

Fire crews are currently on site working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information