Medford fire: Massive blaze erupts near Houston Road in Phoenix, Oregon| Photos
Jun 08, 2025 06:07 AM IST
A vegetation fire is currently burning near Medford, Oregon. The blaze broke out near Houston Road in the city of Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.
A vegetation fire has broken out near Medford, Oregon, burning an estimated 3 to 4 acres near Houston Road in the city of Phoenix, according to local reports.
As of now, no evacuation orders have been issued. Photos from the scene show thick smoke billowing into the air, visible from several miles away.
Fire crews are currently on site working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information
