Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Medford fire: Massive blaze erupts near Houston Road in Phoenix, Oregon| Photos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 08, 2025 06:07 AM IST

A vegetation fire is currently burning near Medford, Oregon. The blaze broke out near Houston Road in the city of Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

A vegetation fire has broken out near Medford, Oregon, burning an estimated 3 to 4 acres near Houston Road in the city of Phoenix, according to local reports.

A vegetation fire is currently burning in Oregon.(Alert West Live)
A vegetation fire is currently burning in Oregon.(Alert West Live)

As of now, no evacuation orders have been issued. Photos from the scene show thick smoke billowing into the air, visible from several miles away.

 

Fire crews are currently on site working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Sunday, June 08, 2025
