Medical student's US visa success story goes viral, offers tips for applicants: ‘No documents were asked’

A Reddit post by a 25-year-old medical student has gone viral after she shared her experience of successfully securing a US tourist visa, including a detailed list of questions asked during her consular interview. The post has drawn attention online at a time when US visa appointments continue to see long delays in several countries.

The student described the process as “chill” and straightforward. (X/@USAndIndia)

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In her post, the applicant spoke about her visa approval and described the interview process as surprisingly smooth.

“US VISA APPROVED. Got approved for a US tourist visa today!” she wrote.

She explained that she is a 25-year-old medical student from the Philippines and is fully financially dependent on her parents. According to her, the interview experience felt relaxed and informal.

Also Read: US offers $750 service for expedited visa interviews: 5 key things applicants must know

Medical student shared the questions asked during the interview

The student also shared the exact questions she was asked by the US consular officer during her B1/B2 visa interview. She described the process as “chill” and straightforward.

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{{^usCountry}} The questions included: Purpose of her trip to the United States

Who she was travelling with

Her parents’ occupations

Her previous international travel history

Her intended medical specialization

Details about her medical school

Whether she had relatives in the US and what they do {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The questions included: Purpose of her trip to the United States

Who she was travelling with

Her parents’ occupations

Her previous international travel history

Her intended medical specialization

Details about her medical school

Whether she had relatives in the US and what they do {{/usCountry}}

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She noted that no supporting documents were requested during the interview.

“No documents were asked from me. I just answered honestly and tried to sound confident,” she wrote.

‘Stay calm and answer with conviction’

The applicant also shared informal advice for others preparing for similar visa interviews.

“TIP: Stay calm and let the consular feel you are excited for the trip hahaha. Answer with conviction!” she added.

She said she shared her experience to help future applicants, noting that reading similar posts had helped reduce her own anxiety before the interview.

Social media reactions

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The post gained traction, with users congratulating her and asking follow-up questions in the comments.

One user asked whether they could message her for guidance, while another inquired about the cost of medical education in the Philippines. “Out of curiosity, how much does a medical school cost in the Philippines?”

The viral post comes amid ongoing delays for US tourist visa appointments in India. According to data from the US Department of State, average wait times for B1/B2 visitor visas have reached up to 9.5 months in cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Other consulates, including New Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata, report shorter but still significant waiting periods.