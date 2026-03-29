Megyn Kelly, Mark Levin trade barbs over Vance-Netanyahu phone call; 'filthy mouth'

Talk show host Megyn Kelly and conservative news analyst Mark Levin traded barbs on X over a reported tough phone call between JD Vance and Benjamin Netanyahu. The call between the US Vice President and the Israeli President reportedly came amid the Iran war and the former conveyed that Netanyahu had sold the war as ‘easy’ to President Donald Trump. Mark L:evin and Megyn Kelly have traded barbs on X amid the Iran war. (X/@marklevinshow, Facebook/Megyn Kelly﻿)

The US joined Israel in strikes against Iran, which led to their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's death and plunged the three nations into conflict. Trump has been facing criticism at home, from a section of conservative voices, over the choice to join Israel in the war against Iran. Many have pointed to the president's pre election promise of lesser wars not more. Among conservative voices questioning Trump are Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens.

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However, Kelly's reaction to Levin's post on the Vance-Netanyahu call set off a showdown between two popular figures in the conservative world. Here's what was said between the two.

Megyn Kelly-Mark Levin row: Who said what Levin shared a post which said “Vance reportedly knocked PM in difficult phone call for overselling chances of Iran regime change. Always Vance..”. To this, Levin suggested that Secretary of State Marco Rubio be brought in for negotiations, or to have Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner at the table.

Notably, Iran indicated it 'wanted' to negotiate with Vance over the others. The Vice President has been a vocal anti-war critic and has had to navigate the political landscape in recent times since Trump led the US into the conflict with Iran.

Kelly, who has positioned herself as an ‘America first’ voice, replied “Look at Micro. So drunk on his teeny tiny temporary power he wants the VP out for the sin of challenging Netanyahu.”

Levin appeared to hurl a personal insult at Kelly when he replied “Look at Deep Throat. Oh the stories I hear. Filthy mouth.” Many others chastised him in the comment section for the nature of his remark. “These sexually explicit insults hurt your credibility and sets a terrible example,” one person said. Another admonishingly added “Why are jews always obsessed with sexual degeneracy? You guys can't keep anything out of the gutter.”

However, Kelly did not back down and answered in kind, saying “Poor Micro, trying to slut shame me, a happily married woman for nearly two decades.” She called out the misogyny in Levin's remark and added “Teeny tiny men with micro manhoods often resort to misogynistic attacks. It’s okay Micro! I’m sure your disability makes it really tough to look at more successful women!”.

Levin, however, has had the last word for now in this ongoing feud. A couple of hours ago he shot back, writing “You’ve had micro pen*s on your brain and from your mouth for weeks. You’re shaming yourself. Except you have no shame.”

He added “I hate reaching into the gutter to deal with your foul crap and I’ve tried to avoid it but that’s where you live and that’s how you conduct yourself. Now you play victim. You’re a vile, mentally unhinged creep.”