Mel Schilling dies: 5 things to know about chilling bowel cancer symptoms experienced by MAFS star

Mel Schilling, a star of Married at First Sight (MAFS) and a relationship expert, passed away at the age of 54 after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023. Mel Schilling, 54, known for Married at First Sight, lost her battle with colon cancer. Following her diagnosis, she advocated for awareness of bowel cancer symptoms, (Mel Schilling/Instagram)

Mel received the heartbreaking diagnosis of bowel cancer after experiencing intense stomach cramps while filming the Australian edition of the romance series.

Also Read: Who is Dennis Coyle? Colorado native freed by Taliban after over a year detention

When Mel Schilling told no further treatment available to treat bowel cancer Two week ago, Mel Schilling disclosed in an Instagram post that following a period of remission from her cancer, she was informed at Christmas that there were no further treatment options available from her doctors.

“I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people," she said.

She urged her followers to seek medical attention for concerning symptoms without delay.

“If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out might just save your life," she added.

Bowel cancer and bathroom habits Nearly 44,000 people in the UK receive a diagnosis of bowel cancer annually, which is a component of the digestive system. This type of cancer ranks as the second most lethal in the UK, resulting in 16,500 fatalities each year.

The majority of cases are identified in people over the age of 50. However, there is a growing risk among younger patients.

Bowel cancer can influence your bathroom habits, a topic that many may feel hesitant to discuss with their healthcare provider.

It is crucial to keep in mind that medical professionals have encountered these concerns before, and it is advisable to have any concerning symptoms evaluated as promptly as possible.

These symptom include bleeding from your rectum, blood present in your stool, a modification in your bowel habits, diarrhea or constipation, unexplained weight loss. persistent fatigue without a clear cause and discomfort or a mass in your abdomen.

Mel Schilling's first symptoms of bowel cancer In December 2023, Schilling disclosed her cancer diagnosis through a social media post, in which the Married at First Sight star detailed her initial symptoms that prompted her to consult a physician.

While filming in Australia, she experienced intense stomach cramps on set. She visited her general practitioner in Sydney, who diagnosed it as constipation, prescribed some laxatives. She, however, scheduled a scan upon her return to the UK. She later learned that she had colon cancer, the moment which changed her life. She then got admitted to the hospital to have a tumour 'the size of a lemon' excised from her colon. She remarked that the tumour could have been lethal if it had 'remained undetected for a longer period', and later provided an update indicating that the keyhole surgery to remove the tumour had been successful, with her next step being three months of chemotherapy. Doctors later informed her after a 'routine scan' that the cancer had metastasized to her lungs. In a message she composed a week before her passing, Mel mentioned that she had undergone 16 rounds of chemotherapy and had been previously informed that she qualified for a 'groundbreaking clinical trial' set to commence in March 2026. She began experiencing intense headaches and numbness on her right side, and was advised that the cancer had also progressed to her brain, leaving doctors with no further options. “My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love,” she said.

"Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people."