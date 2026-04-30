Melania rejects Donald Trump’s hand at King Charles state dinner: Report

Reports have claimed that Melania Trump appeared to pull away from a hand-hold attempt by Donald Trump during a state dinner hosted in honor of King Charles III, sparking online debate after a video of the moment went viral.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump receive Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla as they arrive for a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC.(Pool via REUTERS)

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According to Radar Online, footage from the event shows Melania briefly releasing Trump’s hand during a photo opportunity before he reaches for her again and the pair momentarily interlock fingers.

This comes as Trump made a lighthearted remark about his marriage during the same royal visit, joking that his marriage to Melania would not match the 63-year union of his parents. Turning to her, he reportedly said, “that’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling.”

Fact check

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{{^usCountry}} While Radar Online described the moment as a “rejection,” the circulating video shows only a brief adjustment in hand placement during a posed photo moment, followed by Trump reattempting to hold hands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Radar Online described the moment as a “rejection,” the circulating video shows only a brief adjustment in hand placement during a posed photo moment, followed by Trump reattempting to hold hands. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} No verbal exchange or visible disagreement is present in the footage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No verbal exchange or visible disagreement is present in the footage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The White House has not issued any statement addressing the interaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The White House has not issued any statement addressing the interaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel won't be fired for Melania ‘widow’ remark, ABC takes final call Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel won't be fired for Melania ‘widow’ remark, ABC takes final call Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Radar Online post triggered a flood of responses on social media, with users directly disputing the claim of a “rejection” in comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Radar Online post triggered a flood of responses on social media, with users directly disputing the claim of a “rejection” in comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One Instagram user wrote, “Rejected it where? -- I’m not seeing that,” while another said, “She took his hand...that’s not rejection.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One Instagram user wrote, “Rejected it where? -- I’m not seeing that,” while another said, “She took his hand...that’s not rejection.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third comment added a longer breakdown of Trump’s marriage remark, stating, “He said he didn’t think they would make it to 62 years married like his folks. Pretty simple math. Married 21 years. Is currently 79 years old. They would need to be married another 41 years and that would make him 120 years old.”

Also Read: Why Queen Camilla, Melania Trump chose to wear similar outfits at the White House: Expert

Another user commented, “the behavior is harmonious for both, the second is inappropriate comments,” while another wrote, “She rejected nothing!! Knock it off.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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