In his speech, Trump hailed the relationship with the UK as a “friendship unlike any other on Earth.”

The state dinner celebrated the lasting relationship between the US and the UK, coinciding with Americans observing 250 years of independence.

Champagne flutes chimed as the President and the King toasted to each other, commemorating the profound connections and shared history between their nations.

Shades of pink established the ambiance for the evening as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla at the White House, where a foyer adorned with cherry blossoms provided a ceremonial setting.

WH State Dinner: An overview of the menu and the decor According to the White House, Melania Trump oversaw the arrangements for the dinner.

The meal commenced with a velouté made from garden herbs, accompanied by a salad of hearts of palm, followed by a ravioli dish that incorporated herbs from the White House garden.

The main course featured a traditional dover sole meunière, enriched with nutty brown butter.

The third course features a dover sole meunière, “batherd in a nutty brown butter.” Alongside the fish, this course is accompanied by spring ramps, snow peas, and a potato pavè. The dish is completed with a drizzle of parsley oil.

Dessert will be — or perhaps should be — a tribute to the planet's most renowned buzzing pollinators. The meal will conclude with a chocolate gâteau shaped like a beehive, served with a vanilla bean crémeux custard. “The beehive will be complimented with crème fraîche ice cream and White House honey,” as stated in the menu details.

The White House said that the decor drew inspiration from English gardens, showcasing tall trees and vibrant boxes of lilac.

Tables were adorned with green linens and decorated with seasonal spring bouquets that included butterfly ranunculus, phlox, and lily of the valley.

The place settings featured over 250 pieces of vermeil from the White House collection, complemented by hand-painted menus.

On Tuesday, Melania Trump presented a newly installed beehive shaped like the White House to the royal couple, located on the South Lawn.

The wines chosen to accompany the meal were “selected to complement the menu while honoring the shared heritage and enduring friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom, and celebrating the strength of American winemaking today.”