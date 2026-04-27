Melania Trump called ‘expectant widow’ just before WHCD shooting; FLOTUS mum on her special day

It is Melania Trump's birthday today. However, there are no posts from the White House, President Donald Trump or FLOTUS herself celebrating the big day. This is because of the shooting incident that took place at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night. Cole Tomas Allen of California has been identified as the suspect. He is in custody. US First Lady Melania Trump attends the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (AFP)

However, another talking point came up on Sunday when Jimmy Kimmel's previous remarks on Melania, calling her an ‘expectant widow’ surfaced. The late-night host drew backlash for using his annual parody monologue to take repeated shots at President Trump and the first lady - including jokes about their marriage and Melania’s role.

Read More: Cole Tomas Allen: WH shooting suspect's 'manifesto' found; family gives shocking details to police

During a Thursday edition of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, Kimmel delivered a satirical version of the high-profile White House Correspondents' Dinner.

‘Expectant widow’ Among his sharpest lines was a jab aimed directly at the first lady.

"Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,"

Kimmel also mocked what he portrayed as emotional distance between the president and first lady, joking: “Oh, by the way, Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania.”