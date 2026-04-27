Melania Trump called ‘expectant widow’ just before WHCD shooting; FLOTUS mum on her special day
Jimmy Kimmel's old episode calling Melania Trump an ‘expectant widow’ has surfaced
It is Melania Trump's birthday today. However, there are no posts from the White House, President Donald Trump or FLOTUS herself celebrating the big day. This is because of the shooting incident that took place at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night. Cole Tomas Allen of California has been identified as the suspect. He is in custody.
However, another talking point came up on Sunday when Jimmy Kimmel's previous remarks on Melania, calling her an ‘expectant widow’ surfaced. The late-night host drew backlash for using his annual parody monologue to take repeated shots at President Trump and the first lady - including jokes about their marriage and Melania’s role.
Read More: Cole Tomas Allen: WH shooting suspect's 'manifesto' found; family gives shocking details to police
During a Thursday edition of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, Kimmel delivered a satirical version of the high-profile White House Correspondents' Dinner.
‘Expectant widow’
Among his sharpest lines was a jab aimed directly at the first lady.
"Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,"{{/usCountry}}
"Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,"{{/usCountry}}
Kimmel also mocked what he portrayed as emotional distance between the president and first lady, joking: “Oh, by the way, Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania.”{{/usCountry}}
Kimmel also mocked what he portrayed as emotional distance between the president and first lady, joking: “Oh, by the way, Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania.”{{/usCountry}}
Melania's birthday{{/usCountry}}
Melania's birthday{{/usCountry}}
As Melania’s April 26 birthday approached, Kimmel continued with another swipe at her marriage to Trump. "She’s planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?’"
The parody aired only days before Saturday night’s actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton.
Read More: Tutor, game developer, NASA fellow: Who is White House dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen
According to officials, a Secret Service officer was struck in a ballistic vest, agents returned fire, and Allen was taken into custody. President Trump, Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior administration officials were quickly evacuated from the ballroom.
“This is the same Jimmy Kimmel that lied about MAGA being being Charlie's murder. He doesn't care how many people have to die, only that his side doesn't get blamed,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“I would have enjoyed watching Barron walk up to the podium and slap the stupid out of Jimmy Kimmel's mouth,” another one added.