Melania Trump called ‘expectant widow’ just before WHCD shooting; FLOTUS mum on her special day

It is Melania Trump's birthday today. However, there are no posts from the White House, President Donald Trump or FLOTUS herself celebrating the big day. This is because of the shooting incident that took place at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night. Cole Tomas Allen of California has been identified as the suspect. He is in custody.

US First Lady Melania Trump attends the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

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However, another talking point came up on Sunday when Jimmy Kimmel's previous remarks on Melania, calling her an ‘expectant widow’ surfaced. The late-night host drew backlash for using his annual parody monologue to take repeated shots at President Trump and the first lady - including jokes about their marriage and Melania’s role.

Read More: Cole Tomas Allen: WH shooting suspect's 'manifesto' found; family gives shocking details to police

During a Thursday edition of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, Kimmel delivered a satirical version of the high-profile White House Correspondents' Dinner.

‘Expectant widow’

Among his sharpest lines was a jab aimed directly at the first lady.

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{{^usCountry}} "Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kimmel also mocked what he portrayed as emotional distance between the president and first lady, joking: “Oh, by the way, Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kimmel also mocked what he portrayed as emotional distance between the president and first lady, joking: “Oh, by the way, Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Melania's birthday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Melania's birthday {{/usCountry}}

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As Melania’s April 26 birthday approached, Kimmel continued with another swipe at her marriage to Trump. "She’s planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?’"

The parody aired only days before Saturday night’s actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton.

Read More: Tutor, game developer, NASA fellow: Who is White House dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen

According to officials, a Secret Service officer was struck in a ballistic vest, agents returned fire, and Allen was taken into custody. President Trump, Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior administration officials were quickly evacuated from the ballroom.

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“This is the same Jimmy Kimmel that lied about MAGA being being Charlie's murder. He doesn't care how many people have to die, only that his side doesn't get blamed,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I would have enjoyed watching Barron walk up to the podium and slap the stupid out of Jimmy Kimmel's mouth,” another one added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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