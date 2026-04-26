Melania Trump's chilling words revealed as gunfire erupts at White House dinner

Donald Trump disclosed what First Lady Melania Trump communicated to him immediately following the gunfire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

TOPSHOT - US First Lady Melania Trump attends the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

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“It's always shocking when something like this happens,” Trump stated during a press briefing at the White House in the West Wing less than an hour after the incident.

“The fact that we were sitting next to each other, the first lady on my right, and I heard a noise,” the POTUS said, noting that they speculated “it was either a tray or a bullet.”

Trump stated that Melania Trump instantly identified the sound as a “bad noise,” remarking that it was quite a “traumatic experience for her.”

“Melania was very cognizant,” he stated.

The President also conveyed his wife's concerns for his safety due to the various assassination attempts made against him.

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{{^usCountry}} "The first lady was doing a terrific job. She loves the country. She recognizes it better than any. But she told me numerous times, she said "you are in a dangerous job."' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The first lady was doing a terrific job. She loves the country. She recognizes it better than any. But she told me numerous times, she said "you are in a dangerous job."' {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Witnesses describe Melania Trump's frightening expression {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Witnesses describe Melania Trump's frightening expression {{/usCountry}}

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Concern, fear, and confusion were clearly visible on Melania's terrified face, which was captured on camera after gunfire erupted inside the venue on Saturday night, as footage documented the tumultuous situation. Observers noted that she wore a “tight” expression during the frantic formal event as she recognized the threat before her spouse, as per Irish Star.

Attendees were forced to take cover under tables to protect themselves from a shooter who was eventually apprehended by the Secret Service.

Secret Service personnel surrounded Melania, President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance to ensure their complete safety from harm. The President left the stage after expressing health worries following a concerning video of him stepping off Air Force One.

The First Lady was among many who felt anxious in the ballroom, which was placed under lockdown before the event was ultimately delayed.

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Other notable attendees included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, pregnant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and communications director Steven Cheung.

Internet reacts to Melania's reaction

The video of Melania has rapidly gained attention on X, with users highlighting Melania's expression as an unfiltered insight into the abrupt fear that enveloped the room.

“Seconds before Trump is rushed off stage, the expression on her face is unlike we’ve ever seen,” one X user commented.

“Melania Trump’s look of panic when she realizes something is wrong is chilling,” another said.

“Melania’s shocked reaction says it all,” a third user stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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