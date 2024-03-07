Meme machine goes up as LinkedIn faces global outage: ‘I guess LinkedIn is not… linked’

LinkedIn, the go-to platform for professionals, went dark globally on Wednesday evening for thousands of users. LinkedIn’s service stumble leaves users in the lurch(File Image)

DownDetector flags the outage shortly after 3:45 PM ET. Both LinkedIn’s mobile applications and its website succumbed to the blackout.

LinkedIn acknowledged the problem on their status page at 4:04 PM ET, stating, “Some members may be experiencing issues on LinkedIn. We’re actively working on this and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!” The disruption was short-lived, however, with services restored by 5:05 PM ET, as LinkedIn announced, “This has now been resolved and we’re back up and running. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thanks for your patience!”

This incident came hot on the heels of yesterday's massive Meta outage. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp experienced a nearly two-hour downtime.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reported that Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, saw his net worth shrink by 2.2%, a staggering loss of nearly $3 billion.

The back-to-back outages have sparked a wave of memes among netizens

An X (formerly Twitter) user expressed, “Within the last 24 hours we’ve had outages on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Last week we had a T-Mobile outage. They (not sure who this is yet) are doing their trial runs for the grid shutdown as we speak. World gonna huge end soon.”

Another one lamented, “LinkedIn totally down for me. Both on the Android app and the web. Can’t even access my feed,” while another quipped, “I guess LinkedIn is not… linked… in… lol.”

“Why did I just hear someone unemployed say “LinkedIn being down is sign I don’t need a job” bruh our economy is never getting better,” one posted.

Another one was even more hilarious: “I’m in my best looking for a job on #LinkedIn, and all of the sudden goes down! Is that a sign I shouldn’t work?”

Some users even addressed that part that only X is left from this outage, “Everyone going towards Twitter to check if LinkedIn is down…..”

The statistics from DownDetector are telling, with over 48,000 reports pouring in during the LinkedIn blackout. The majority, 70%, were related to website issues, while 28% pertained to app functionality and profile access.

In 2016 tech giant Microsoft acquired LinkedIn.