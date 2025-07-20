Meta Superintelligence's detailed list of 44 members surfaces, only 2 Indians hired

Meta has been working tirelessly to hire top AI talent for its new Superintelligence team, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally leading the hunt. During the hiring spree, Meta is believed to have tried to poach talent from well-known firms, including OpenAI and Apple. Meta Superintelligence's detailed list of 44 members surfaces (Unsplash - representational image)

A social media user has now shared a detailed employee list of 44 people, which he claims he obtained from an anonymous employee of the company. Sharing the unofficial list on X, the user wrote, “Each of these people are likely getting paid $10-$100M/yr.”

According to the post, 50 percent of the hires are from China, with 75 percent of them being PhDs and 70 percent comprising researchers. At 40 percent, the highest number of hires has come from OpenAI. Then comes Google’s DeepMind at 20 percent, with 15 percent coming from Scale.

While this information has surfaced on social media, HindustanTimes.com has not independently confirmed the authenticity of this information.

What we know about the new joiners

Only two Indian-origin researchers have made it to the list – Trapit Bansal and Hammad Syed. Bansal is an IIT Kanpur alumnus who undertook postgraduate research at the University of Massachusetts (Amherst). He worked with Meta back in 2018. Bansal worked at four of the world’s most renowned AI institutions – OpenAI, Microsoft Research, Google Research and Facebook.

Syed, who joined Meta earlier this week, founded voice startup PlayAI along with Mahmoud Felfel in 2021. The company is now capable of building lifelike text-to-speech models and voice agents in more than 30 languages. A Bloomberg report stated that according to an internal memo, the “entire PlayAI team” will be joining the Meta team.

Apple AI researchers Mark Lee and Tom Gunter became the Meta Superintelligence AI team’s latest members. Previously, Ruoming Pang, who ran the Apple AI models team in the past, was reportedly lured by a pay package of more than $200 million. Lee and Gunter had worked closely with Pang at Apple.