Apple’s long-awaited product reportedly delayed again, now expected in 2026

Apple's long-awaited smart home hub, once expected to headline its 2025 product lineup, is now likely to debut in 2026, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The delay appears to be closely tied to Siri’s next-generation capabilities, which have been pushed back due to ongoing development and quality concerns. Apple was banking on its newly revamped voice assistant, powered by Apple Intelligence and designed to work with an A18 chip.(Reuters)

What Happened?

The smart home device, which has been widely rumoured since 2024, was initially slated for a spring 2025 launch. With a compact 7-inch display, onboard camera, rechargeable battery, and a new operating system dubbed “homeOS,” the device is designed to serve as a central control hub for smart homes. Features like FaceTime, Apple Intelligence integration, and a dashboard inspired by StandBy mode were expected to position it as a serious competitor to Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub.

However, one key component has thrown the entire timeline into disarray: Siri.

Apple was banking on its newly revamped voice assistant, powered by Apple Intelligence and designed to work with an A18 chip, to be the primary mode of interaction for the smart home hub. This enhanced Siri was supposed to launch with iOS 18.4 in March, then was quietly shifted to iOS 18.5 in May. Eventually, Apple confirmed that the upgraded Siri features would be delayed indefinitely, pushing their launch into an unspecified window in 2026.

Why Siri Matters

Unlike Apple’s other devices, this smart home hub is designed to function largely through voice commands. Its reliance on Siri means that without the new version of the assistant, the product would ship with limited functionality. One of the core technologies involved, App Intents, enables Siri to interact more precisely with third-party and native apps, which is essential for the hub’s promised seamless control of smart home devices.

Mark Gurman’s report reinforces this view, stating that “at this point, I have little to no expectation that the product will arrive this year,” and suggests a 2026 launch is now far more likely.

What’s Next?

As Apple continues to refine its AI and voice assistant capabilities, the smart home hub’s release will likely coincide with the broader rollout of the new Siri, currently expected in 2026. Until then, fans of Apple’s ecosystem will have to wait a little longer before getting their hands on a dedicated, voice-first smart home device.