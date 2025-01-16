‘They attacked him and killed him': Suchir Balaji's mom makes chilling claims, says son ‘had documents against OpenAI’

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's mother reiterated that her son’s death was not a suicide in an interview with Tucker Carlson. Poornima Ramarao also alleged that there were major lapses in the investigation. Suchir Balaji's (pictured) mom makes chilling claims (Balaji Ramamurthy via AP)(AP)

‘They attacked him and killed him’

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Balaji died by suicide. On being asked if her son could have killed himself, Ramarao said, “He celebrated his birthday a day before he died. What more do we need to give on account that he was in a happy mood?" She added that Balaji even accepted a birthday gift from his father on the day he died.

“How I knew that my son was dead was by looking at the white van,” Ramarao said, adding that the police did not inform and continued to make excuses instead. “It took them 14 minutes to determine the cause of death and tell me that it was a suicide. In the evening, they returned the keys to me and told me that I could pick up the body tomorrow."

“My son had documents against OpenAI. They attacked him and killed him,” she added.

Ramarao claimed that some documents were missing too. “Everybody is suppressed, nobody is ready to come up and tell the truth. Even the attorneys have been made to tell that it is a suicide,” she added.

Elon Musk shared Ramarao’s interview with Carlson, writing, “Extremely concerning”.

Balaji had raised concerns about OpenAI breaking copyright law in an interview with The New York Times before his death. Ramarao had made similar claims in a previous X post, saying Balaji’s “apartment was ransacked” and that there was a “sign of struggle in the bathroom.” She also said it looked like “some one hit him in bathroom based on blood spots.” “It’s a cold blooded mu*d*r declared by authorities as suicide,” she added.