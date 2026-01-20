Metro Detroit schools get extra holiday after MLK Day: See full list of Tuesday closures and delays

A blast of arctic weather, accompanied by low wind chills and snow for the first half of the week, has prompted many schools in Metro Detroit, Michigan, to keep classes canceled on Tuesday, January 20, extending the holiday after MLK Day. Metro Detroit schools to remain closed on January 20 due to severe winter weather, extending the long weekend after MLK Day (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Read more:100 vehicles pile up in Michigan crash as snowstorm moves across the country

School closures and delays amid weather and safety concerns The National Weather Service (NWS) have confirmed that a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Metro Detroit throughout the week.

According to the NWS, there is a 40% chance of rain tonight. Starting Tuesday morning, subzero wind chill and snow showers will continue to impact Michigan. Snow showers are predicted to start before 1 p.m. on Tuesday and after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The temperature will fluctuate from a high of 16 degrees on Tuesday to 33 degrees on Wednesday, but the wind gusts will subside.

The lows of the night will seem to be below zero.

Read more: Polar Vortex forecast: Bears v Rams weather report; list of cities to be hit

Full list of school closures and delays in Metro Detroit Parents and students are encouraged to check their local school district’s website or the dedicated school websites to check if school timings have been changed or if classes have been canceled altogether.

For example, Oakland University announced that all events except for needed school events will be discontinued, and extracurricular activities will be canceled for Tuesday.

The announcement read, “Staff does not report and there is no expectation to work remotely. Designated essential personnel should check with their supervisor if they need to report.”

Apart from Oakland University, schools like: