Why are USPS, FedEx, DHL closed today? Check alternative courier options on MLK Day

On Monday (January 19), the United States Postal Service (USPS) is closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday in the United States for the last three decades. Though President Trump has made some tweaks to federal holidays, MLK Day remains untouched. Boxes of packages dropped off by customers for shipment at the United States Postal Service (USPS) Gardena Post Office in Gardena, California. (Representational) (AFP)

The USPS being closed means those who have to send urgent parcels through the federal courier service will have to wait for USPS offices to open on Tuesday. What's worse, the other major private courier services in the US, such as FedEx and DHL, are also not operating on MLK Day.

But here are a few alternatives if the post cannot wait till Tuesday to be sent. Here's what you can do.

USPS and FedEx Alternatives Some USPS and FedEx services are still running USPS's regular pick-up, shipping, and delivery are not operating on MLK Day but some services are operational. For instance, the USPS's Priority Mail Express several day of the year, including federal holidays. But the service handles only documents, and parcels are not included in it.

As for FedEx, though most offices are closed, services such as FedEx Freight, Custom Critical, and Logistics continue to run. It means that regional offices are open, even if local centers are not. You can avail these services by visiting a nearby regional center. It is important to note that work hours may vary due to MLK Day.

Regional Carriers May Operate Some regional and private carriers may still deliver or pick up parcels on MLK Day, depending on their own policies. For instance, OnTrac (formerly LaserShip) has a seven-day delivery service in many areas. Because it isn’t federally regulated like USPS, it often continues deliveries on holidays and weekends, including on MLK Day. Some Amazon Logistics Services may also run.

Many independent courier companies may operate on MLK Day. Companies such as LSO (Lone Star Overnight), Spee-Dee Delivery Service, CDL, Lone Star Overnight, Pitt-Ohio, Courier Express, TransTek, among others, generally maintain regular delivery schedules tied to their own operational decisions. However, it is important to check with them directly to check if they can ship on MLK Day.