Michael Jackson lookalike Fabio reveals bizarre fan encounters: ‘I knew you weren’t dead’

Michael Jackson look-alike Fabio Jackson is drawing attention after revealing that his striking resemblance to the late pop icon has triggered bizarre real-life encounters. Some fans are believing the singer is still alive.

Fabio revealed that his sudden visibility has led to increased professional opportunities.(Photos: Screenshots from video posted by TMZ on X)

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In an interview clip shared by TMZ, Fabio spoke about his sudden wave of attention, fan reactions, and growing online fame. In the interview, Fabio recalled one particularly encounter where a person mistook him for Jackson himself.

“One time we were sitting in this public place and the lady came and she said, ‘I knew you were not dead and you were just hiding,’” he said, describing the incident as one of several similar experiences.

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{{^usCountry}} TMZ reported that such reactions are not isolated, noting that Fabio frequently experiences “double takes” from fans who are stunned by his resemblance to the late singer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMZ reported that such reactions are not isolated, noting that Fabio frequently experiences “double takes” from fans who are stunned by his resemblance to the late singer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fabio said his likeness to Michael Jackson has only drawn more attention following his recent viral moments online, including a widely circulated interaction with Jaafar Jackson, who is portraying the pop legend in a biopic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fabio said his likeness to Michael Jackson has only drawn more attention following his recent viral moments online, including a widely circulated interaction with Jaafar Jackson, who is portraying the pop legend in a biopic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He described the encounter as “really just amazing.” He congratulated Jaafar and called him “incredible,” praising his portrayal of Jackson in the upcoming film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described the encounter as “really just amazing.” He congratulated Jaafar and called him “incredible,” praising his portrayal of Jackson in the upcoming film. {{/usCountry}}

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Fabio also said he has not yet watched the biopic but is “excited to see it”.

Also Read: Epstein documents release: Bill Clinton in bathtub, Michael Jackson posing - What do new records reveal?

Work opportunities

The lookalike revealed that his sudden visibility has led to increased professional opportunities and appearances.

He also mentioned working with rapper Kanye West, describing the experience as unexpected and saying the collaboration came about when “someone reached out” to him.

Fabio called the opportunity “a miracle” and a “huge honor,” adding that West appeared “very kind” and “very humble” during their brief interaction.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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