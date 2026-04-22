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Michael Jackson lookalike Fabio reveals bizarre fan encounters: ‘I knew you weren’t dead’

Fabio Jackson, a Michael Jackson look-alike, shares his surprising encounters with fans who believe the pop icon is alive.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 01:55 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Michael Jackson look-alike Fabio Jackson is drawing attention after revealing that his striking resemblance to the late pop icon has triggered bizarre real-life encounters. Some fans are believing the singer is still alive.

Fabio revealed that his sudden visibility has led to increased professional opportunities.(Photos: Screenshots from video posted by TMZ on X)

In an interview clip shared by TMZ, Fabio spoke about his sudden wave of attention, fan reactions, and growing online fame. In the interview, Fabio recalled one particularly encounter where a person mistook him for Jackson himself.

“One time we were sitting in this public place and the lady came and she said, ‘I knew you were not dead and you were just hiding,’” he said, describing the incident as one of several similar experiences.

Fabio also said he has not yet watched the biopic but is “excited to see it”.

Also Read: Epstein documents release: Bill Clinton in bathtub, Michael Jackson posing - What do new records reveal?

Work opportunities

The lookalike revealed that his sudden visibility has led to increased professional opportunities and appearances.

He also mentioned working with rapper Kanye West, describing the experience as unexpected and saying the collaboration came about when “someone reached out” to him.

Fabio called the opportunity “a miracle” and a “huge honor,” adding that West appeared “very kind” and “very humble” during their brief interaction.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Michael Jackson lookalike Fabio reveals bizarre fan encounters: ‘I knew you weren’t dead’
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