Michael Jackson in Epstein files? Truth behind claim of Neverland protecting kids from Epstein Island; ‘he was silenced’

It coincides with a claim going viral on social media that Jackson used his Neverland ranch to protect children from what happened on Epstein Island . Little Saint James, the small island in the United States Virgin Islands, is believed to have been one of the sites where Epstein and his associates exploited minors.

Michael Jackson's name has come up in relation to Jeffrey Epstein with many wondering if the Smooth Criminal singer's name appeared in the Epstein files. This comes after the Justice Department released the final tranche of documents linked to the late convicted child sex offender.

A person also claimed "Michael Jackson was silenced due to what he knew about the "Elites" at Epstein."

Another added “So they’re saying Neverland is where Michael Jackson took children to protect them from what was being done on Epstein’s Island.” Yet another claimed “Michael Jackson protected children from Child Abuse. In a recent interview, Macaulay Culkin shared how Michael Jackson saved him from getting on a plane to an island linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Culkin explained that Jackson stopped him from going, protecting him from harm.”

This refers to the Home Alone actor, but unfortunately this claim is false and has been fact checked by Snopes.

Similarly, there is no evidence to suggest that MJ used his Neverland ranch in Santa Barbara County, California to protect children from what happened on Epstein's island. Jackson passed away in 2009, years before Epstein's activities became public. He had never spoken publicly about Epstein as well, as per reports. Thus, the claims about Neverland appear to be false, and merely social media chatter.

Michael Jackson in Epstein files? There is a photo of MJ with Epstein but it has been reported that their meeting was extremely short and completely professional.

Apart from that the singer appears in passing in the Epstein files, with no direct mention. One ‘Michael Jackson’ that does appear numerous times in the Epstein files appears to be someone related to interior decoration, who was working on his kitchen.

The renewed interest in Jackson also comes after a February 1 report where previously unheard audio of the singer had been accessed. “Children … wanna just touch me and hug me. Kids end up just falling in love with my personality – sometimes it gets me into trouble,” Jackson is heard saying, as per The Guardian. The singer had faced allegations of child sexual abuse in 1993.