Whoopi Goldberg-Epstein connection: What Epstein files says about The View host; ‘looking for private owners’

Whoopi Goldberg is mentioned in the Epstein files, and the The View co-host has addressed the matter as well. Goldberg's name came up in the latest tranche of documents released by the Justice Department linked to the late convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Whoopi Goldberg addressed her name being in the Epstein files. (REUTERS)

Speaking on her show, Goldberg said “In the name of transparency, my name is in the files. Yes!”. Her co-host Joy Behar then said, “So in other words, anybody can be on this list?”

To this, Goldberg replied “This is my point because when I tell you, people are trying to turn me into … I wasn’t his girlfriend, I wasn’t his friend. I was not only too old [for him], but it was at a time where this is just not — you used to have to have facts before you said stuff.”

“People actually believe that I was with him. It’s like honey, come on. Every man that I’ve ever been with, you’ve known about because either the Enquirer wrote about it, people wrote about this stuff. So, no,” she added.

How is Goldberg mentioned in the Epstein files While Goldberg did read out the relevant document where her name was mentioned, there has been an ongoing curiousity about her connection to Epstein.

“Whoopi Goldberg asked specifically for the jet owner Jeffrey Epstein, to accompany her and attend the Fete fundraiser and get fuel reimbursed,” one person claimed on X. Another called Goldberg Epstein's ‘girlfriend’.

Yet another claimed “The View trying to cover up why their names are in the Epstein Files. ‘We did nothing wrong,we only went to a few parties’. EMBARRASSING! You people are caught!”.

However, Grok fact-checked people saying “Yes, recent Epstein file releases mention Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar from The View. They addressed it on the show, explaining innocent reasons like a charity flight inquiry or attending events where Epstein may have been, and denied any wrongdoing or close ties.”

As per the documents released by the DOJ, there is a 2013 email communication with Epstein. “Whoopi Goldberg needs a plane to get to Monaco. John Lennon's Charity is paying for it. They don't want to charter so they are looking for private owners,” the communication reads.

“I am sure the jet owner could attend the fete and get fuel reimbursed (otherwise if it is to be paid for, we'd love to know costs to factor it in for John. Obviously the more money we keep, the more goes directly to the charity),” the communication added while detailing the travel dates.

The reply to it is ‘no thnaks’.

Notably, mere mention in the Epstein files is not a sign of wrongdoing and several famous personalities names come up during the course of discussions as well. For example, Goldberg's name is mentioned in other documents as well including one where she's listed as a professional reference.

Other documents include Goldberg's name mentioned in relation to a Disney Broadway show and another instance where she's a presenter.