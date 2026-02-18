Whoopi Goldberg addresses being ‘dragged’ into Epstein row after being named in files, ‘I wasn’t his girlfriend…’

Whoopi Goldberg explained on Tuesday’s episode of The View why she is named in the Epstein files, while dismissing claims that she was associated with Jeffrey Epstein. The Sister Act actress’ name did appear in the files. Whoopi Goldberg addresses being ‘dragged’ into Epstein row after being named in files (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP) (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

“In the name of transparency, my name is in the files. Yes!” Goldberg said.

She then went on to read the May 2013 email where her name was mentioned, which said that she needed a “plane to get to Monaco” for a charity event.

Epstein denied the plane request, writing in response, “No thanks.”

Goldberg’s co-host Joy Behar then said, “So in other words, anybody can be on this list?”

“This is my point because when I tell you, people are trying to turn me into … I wasn’t his girlfriend, I wasn’t his friend. I was not only too old [for him], but it was at a time where this is just not — you used to have to have facts before you said stuff,” Goldberg replied.

Behar then interjected, stating that Donald Trump is mentioned in the Epstein files “38,000 times.”

“I can’t speak to him, but I’m speaking about me because I’m getting dragged,” Goldberg replied. “People actually believe that I was with him. It’s like honey, come on. Every man that I’ve ever been with, you’ve known about because either the Enquirer wrote about it, people wrote about this stuff. So, no.”