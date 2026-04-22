Michael Jackson lookalike Fabio reveals bizarre fan encounters: ‘I knew you weren’t dead’

“One time we were sitting in this public place and the lady came and she said, ‘I knew you were not dead and you were just hiding,’” he said, describing the incident as one of several similar experiences.

In an interview clip shared by TMZ, Fabio spoke about his sudden wave of attention, fan reactions, and growing online fame. In the interview, Fabio recalled one particularly encounter where a person mistook him for Jackson himself.

Michael Jackson look-alike Fabio Jackson is drawing attention after revealing that his striking resemblance to the late pop icon has triggered bizarre real-life encounters. Some fans are believing the singer is still alive.

TMZ reported that such reactions are not isolated, noting that Fabio frequently experiences “double takes” from fans who are stunned by his resemblance to the late singer.

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Viral fame Fabio said his likeness to Michael Jackson has only drawn more attention following his recent viral moments online, including a widely circulated interaction with Jaafar Jackson, who is portraying the pop legend in a biopic.

He described the encounter as “really just amazing.” He congratulated Jaafar and called him “incredible,” praising his portrayal of Jackson in the upcoming film.

Fabio also said he has not yet watched the biopic but is “excited to see it”.

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Work opportunities The lookalike revealed that his sudden visibility has led to increased professional opportunities and appearances.

He also mentioned working with rapper Kanye West, describing the experience as unexpected and saying the collaboration came about when “someone reached out” to him.

Fabio called the opportunity “a miracle” and a “huge honor,” adding that West appeared “very kind” and “very humble” during their brief interaction.