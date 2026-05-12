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Michael Jackson’s ‘secret family’: 5 things to know about shocking child sex abuse allegations, ‘He’s a monster’

Four siblings allege Michael Jackson groomed and sexually exploited them during childhood, claiming he used drugs and gifts to manipulate them.

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:52 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Four siblings who were associated with Michael Jackson's "secret family" disclosed on Sunday the abhorrent methods the late pop icon purportedly used to groom and sexually exploit them during their childhood.

Michael Jackson’s ‘secret family' four sibling initiates lawsuit against pop star

Michael Jackson: The Cascio siblings shared their experiences of alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson on '60 Minutes Australia.'(X/Michael Jackson)

The Cascio family appeared on “60 Minutes Australia” on Sunday evening to recount how Jackson allegedly sexually assaulted each of them as children. They went on to claim that the pop star provided them with excessive amounts of drugs and alcohol after charming their family with extravagant gifts and fame.

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The four siblings initiated a lawsuit in February, claiming that Jackson was a serial child sex offender who sexually abused victims at the residences of Elizabeth Taylor and Elton John

Marty Singer, an attorney representing Jackson's estate, informed "60 Minutes" in a statement that the claims made by the Cascios were simply a "money grab."

“Notably, these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Jackson’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation,” Singer stated.

“Sadly, in death just as in life, Jackson’s talents and success continue to make him a target.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

michael jackson sexual abuse us news
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Michael Jackson’s ‘secret family’: 5 things to know about shocking child sex abuse allegations, ‘He’s a monster’
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