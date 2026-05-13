Michael Mott criminal past: Frontier Airlines suicide victim's dark history revealed; chilling mugshots emerge

A man who allegedly trespassed on a Denver International Airport runway and was fatally struck by a Frontier Airlines plane had a criminal past, the New York Post has revealed. Michael Mott, 41, jumped an 8ft fence with barbed wire onto the runway, according to Phillip Washington, the airport’s chief executive. About two minutes lapsed between his breach of the runway and when he was struck by the aircraft, the Guardian reported.

Michael Mott criminal past: Frontier Airlines suicide victim's dark history revealed(Michael Mott/Facebook)

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“The cause of death is multiple blunt and sharp force injuries and the manner of death is suicide,” Denver Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Sterling McLaren said, following an on-scene and post-mortem investigation, People reported.

Michael Mott’s criminal past

Mott racked up more than 20 arrests in Colorado dating back to 2002, including for attempted murder, per the New York Post. Some of his chilling mugshots have surfaced after his death. One mugshot shows Mott with a bandaid on his forehead and a gash on his neck.

Source: Montezuma County Sheriff's Office

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{{^usCountry}} Most recently, Mott was arrested for felony trespassing just one month before he died by suicide after getting sucked into one of the engines of the Airbus A-321neo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most recently, Mott was arrested for felony trespassing just one month before he died by suicide after getting sucked into one of the engines of the Airbus A-321neo. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It remains unclear why the Pueblo-native was walking free after being apprehended on April 10 for first-degree trespassing and damaging property at a Colorado Springs dwelling, and then resisting arrest when police arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It remains unclear why the Pueblo-native was walking free after being apprehended on April 10 for first-degree trespassing and damaging property at a Colorado Springs dwelling, and then resisting arrest when police arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mott was homeless at the time, and was initially booked into the El Paso County Jail after the incident, the Colorado Springs Police Department told the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mott was homeless at the time, and was initially booked into the El Paso County Jail after the incident, the Colorado Springs Police Department told the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More | Who was Michael Mott? Frontier Airlines suicide victim at Denver airport identified as tragic details emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More | Who was Michael Mott? Frontier Airlines suicide victim at Denver airport identified as tragic details emerge {{/usCountry}}

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Mott’s most recent mugshot showed him sporting shoulder-length black hair, and a salt-and-pepper goatee.

Source: Colorado Springs Police Department

Mott was repeatedly arrested from the time he was just 17, for small infractions like shoplifting and underage alcohol consumption. However, within a couple of years, he had formed a reputation as a hardened, violent criminal, his public rap sheet shows.

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Mott was arrested by officers from the Cortez Police Department for attempted murder using a gun by February 2005. In the same case, he pleaded down to second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He got six years behind bars.

Mott was again charged with felony assault using a weapon while he was in prison.

However, by April 2019, Mott was free again. Soon after, Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office cops picked him up for felony domestic violence, menacing and assault charges.

Other violent crimes Mott was accused of included second-degree burglary in 2016 and felony assault on a peace officer in 2020. In the felony assault case, the Montezuma County District Attorney’s Office dismissed all six of the charges brought against him.

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Mott frequently skipped out on scheduled court dates. Between violent crimes, he was nabbed for driving under the influence, one hit-and-run, trespassing, fighting in public, violating protection orders and resisting arrest on various occasions.

Mott was charged with attempting to escape prison custody in 2017 during one of at least three stints behind bars.

Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas has said during a news conference that no suicide note has been recovered since Mott’s death. “We currently are looking for any notes, computers, anything like that, trying to identify places where he most recently was,” Thomas said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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