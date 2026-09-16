Michael P. Desronvil, a juror who dissented in Lindsay Clancy's triple homicide case, possesses a documented background of domestic violence allegations, prompting scrutiny regarding his jury selection process in the proceedings that concluded in mistrial when he alone refused to concur with the acquittal verdict.

Michael P. Desronvil, who served on the jury for Lindsay Clancy's homicide case, has faced scrutiny for prior domestic violence allegations and an active restraining order during the trial (via REUTERS)

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The jury's mandate was to assess whether Clancy, 36, bore criminal responsibility for the deaths of her three minor children in 2023 or should be found not guilty by reason of mental illness, as her legal team contended resulted from postpartum psychosis.

According to NBC Boston's investigation, court documentation and conversations with family members revealed that an unnamed juror possessed a documented history of domestic violence allegations. The person in question allegedly perpetrated an assault against his former spouse in 2021. However, the legal proceedings were subsequently terminated when the alleged victim declined to provide testimony, citing concerns regarding potential loss of custody of her daughter, as reported by NBC Boston.

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Deep Dive What were the reasons behind Michael P. Desronvil's dissenting vote in the Lindsay Clancy case? Michael P. Desronvil dissented due to his belief in the evidence pointing to Lindsay Clancy's guilt, despite the majority of jurors aiming for a 'not guilty' verdict. Why is Michael P. Desronvil facing scrutiny regarding his background as a juror? Desronvil is under scrutiny because of his documented history of domestic violence allegations, which raises questions about the jury selection process for the trial. How did Michael P. Desronvil's political beliefs impact his experience as a juror in the Clancy trial? Desronvil claims he faced targeting and unfair treatment due to being a Black Republican in a jury predominantly made up of Democratic voters.

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Desronvil has made his first public statement following the trial, sharing personal insights and discussing the case details during an interview with Fugitive TV.

Speaking to Fugitive TV, Michael asserted that he perceives himself as being subjected to unfair treatment due to his political affiliation as a Republican—specifically, as an African American Republican who adheres to conservative principles. He contends that he was seated on a jury composed predominantly of Democratic-leaning voters.

Michael said that the widely circulated report concerning him, which purported to include statements from his family members, failed to accurately represent what was genuinely communicated. He asserted that the people interviewed were presumably relatives of his former spouse, with whom he maintains no direct communication.

Michael P. Desronvil under restraining order

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The juror is currently subject to an active restraining order initiated by his adolescent nephew, who documented in court filings from 2025 that the juror forcibly pushed him to the ground and delivered multiple punches to his face, as reported by NBC Boston.

This restraining order remained in effect throughout the juror's participation in the jury selection proceedings for the Clancy trial and his review of the case evidence.