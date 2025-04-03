Michelle Obama recalls dating Barack Obama when he wasn't ‘financially sound’

Michelle Obama recently got candid about the “hard things” she and Barack Obama did for each other when they were dating. During Wednesday's episode of the IMO podcast, which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson, the former first lady discussed her and the former president's financial condition during the early days of their relationship. Former first lady Michelle Obama takes part in a featured session and taping of her new podcast, IMO, with her brother Craig Robinson, not pictured, at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest Conference and Festival on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Michelle Obama reflects on ‘hard’ moments she faced while dating Barack Obama

When Robinson queried, “Would you be attracted to a guy who’s not financially sound when you meet him?” Michelle confessed, “Uh, I married one.” The 61-year-old explained, “I left my corporate firm when I met Barack,” adding, “I had somebody who was like, ‘I got your back. The risks you think you’re taking, they aren’t that crazy, and I’m here to help you.'”

Michelle noted that it was that quality which mattered to her more than money. “That’s when I said, ‘I would rather have that in a partner than a higher income. I would rather have somebody who is ready to do some hard things with me,’” she recalled before admitting that it also meant she “had to be ready to do some hard things with him.”

“I just think we shouldn’t assume. You just gotta get out there and meet people and come to people with your truth,” the former attorney added. She further expressed caution for women who may be “confused about what they want.” Michelle noted that when it comes to dating, some women are not “looking deep enough” and instead look at “superficial” traits.

This is not the first time that Michelle has reflected on her early days with Barack. In 2008, she told ABC News, “I went to Harvard, and he went to Harvard, and the firm thought, ‘Oh, we’ll hook these two people up.'” “So, you know, there was a little intrigue, but I must say after about a month, Barack, about a month in, asked me out, and I thought no way. This is completely tacky.”