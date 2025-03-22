Michelle Obama haunted by Sasha Obama's scary card accident more than fearing her daughters ‘turning up on Page Six’

Michelle Obama recently recounted her daughter Sasha's scary high school car accident. During her appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, the former first lady opened up about the emotional challenges of raising independent children and the difficult lesson of letting go. Despite a frightening car crash, Sasha Obama has grown into a confident driver, embracing her independence.(instagram/michelleobama)

“Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go. Try as we might, there's only so much we can control,” Michelle shared in a 2019 interview with British Vogue. Michelle and Barack shares, two daughter-Malia and Sasha.

Michelle recounted, “Once they [Sasha and Malia] got their license, we got a car for them. And then the agents ... they have to follow this teenager now to school, to parties,” she explained.

“But one time Sasha got T-boned, literally her car totalled. Some lady T-boned her,” Michelle recalled. “And you get this call that Sasha was in an accident; the car was totalled.”

Michelle shares Secret Service's role in teaching daughters to drive

Although the accident was severe, Sasha fortunately walked away without major injuries. Despite this scary experience, both Obama daughters became confident drivers.

Michelle had previously discussed their journey to becoming proficient behind the wheel.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2018, she shared how the Secret Service helped teach Malia to drive. “They had to do things like learn how to drive, and learn how to drive on their own,” she said.

“Her [Malia] instructor put her in the car and said, 'Floor it ... Press the gas as hard as you can, and then I want you to stop,'” she revealed.

Sasha spotted driving in LA, unfazed by Paparazzi

Sasha has been captured driving confidently in various scenes over the years. In May 2022, she was later seen dropping Malia off at LAX in a black hatchback. Sasha got back behind the wheel as the sisters exchanged a warm embrace, seemingly unfazed by paparazzi attention.

Paparazzi lensed her driving in September 2023 as she smoked a cigarette behind the wheel and seemed relaxed in Los Angeles.