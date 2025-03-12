Michelle Obama shares exactly why she supported Barack Obama's ‘crazy’ presidential run in new podcast

Michelle Obama is stepping into the podcasting world, teaming up with her older brother, Craig Robinson, for a new series, ‘IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson.’ Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson's series, 'IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,' will premiere on March 12, focusing on personal stories and discussions about life’s challenges and experiences.(Instagram/Michelle Obama)

The podcast, produced by Higher Ground, the media company she co-founded with former President Barack Obama, is set to premiere on March 12 with two episodes. The duo will also record a live episode at SXSW in Austin the following day.

“Every week, Craig and I will be joined by a special guest as we try to grapple with life’s biggest questions,” Obama said in the teaser clip posted on Instagram.

In the first episode, they recounted growing up together in Chicago, where they shared a bedroom, attended Princeton University, and eventually supported each other through adulthood.

Michelle Obama revealed how she survived ‘eight years in the White House’

Michelle also recounted how Craig played a major role in convincing her to support Barack’s presidential run. She initially dismissed the idea, saying, “We’ve done enough crazy stuff.” But Barack approached Craig, who then talked to Michelle. “I convinced you to not penalize him for being really good at what he does,” Craig recalls in the episode.

The former First Lady shares that she was hurt by his decision to keep it from her, though they’ve remained close. “I couldn’t have gotten through eight years in the White House without my big brother,” Michelle credited her brother.

“We had people who would share their opinions, give us advice. We had mentors. We were used to mentoring and being mentored. A lot of people don’t have that,” Michelle further explained.

“People are looking for a place where they can just hear stories. They want to hear some kind of honest conversation about how people are working it through,” she continues. “We are not experts at anything but the lives that we live, but what we do have is a lot of opinions.”

b“Hence the name: IMO,” Craig chimes in with the reasoning.