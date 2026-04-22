Michelle Rust missing: 5 things to know husband Dwight Rust Jr, arrested for murder 24 years later

Michelle Rust, a Maryland woman, went missing from Baltimore County about 24 years back and now her husband Dwight Rust Jr has been arrested for her murder. Dwight was charged after a grand jury indictment.

Michelle Rust was preparing for her son's birthday when she reportedly went missing, and now her husband has been charged with killing her.(Baltimore County government, X/@BaltCoPolice)

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The Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit announced the update in Rust's case. On Saturday, July 20, 2002, at about 3pm, officers had responded to the 1800 block of Clarke Boulevard in Halethorpe related to a missing person being reported.

As the search had continued, her father-in-law had reportedly found her vehicle in the 2400 block of Zion Road with the key broken off in the driver's lock. The van was reportedly parked and occupied at the time.

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{{^usCountry}} Rust had last been seen in a black V-neck shirt, a princess cut sapphire ring, a diamond engagement ring and a white gold cross necklace with diamonds. Her family had told cops at the time that she had no reason to disappear on her own as she loved her son. While it remains unclear what was the new evidence that led to Dwight's arrest, it has been reported that Rust's parents were the only people ruled out as suspects in her disappearance case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rust had last been seen in a black V-neck shirt, a princess cut sapphire ring, a diamond engagement ring and a white gold cross necklace with diamonds. Her family had told cops at the time that she had no reason to disappear on her own as she loved her son. While it remains unclear what was the new evidence that led to Dwight's arrest, it has been reported that Rust's parents were the only people ruled out as suspects in her disappearance case. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here is all you need to know about Dwight Rust Jr, Michelle Rust's husband. Dwight Rust Jr: 5 things on Michelle Rust's husband Dwight is 48 years old. Michelle was 24 when she had disappeared. Dwight is being held in Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. Dwight was indicted on April 20 and arrested on April 21. He is nicknamed ‘DJ’ as per a Fox Baltimore report. Dwight was living in Halethorpe and has been accused of killing Michelle Rust on or around July 19, 2002, as per reports. When Rust had disappeared, Dwight reportedly told both police and The Baltimore Sun that he “had nothing to do with [Michelle Rust’s] disappearance”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is all you need to know about Dwight Rust Jr, Michelle Rust's husband. Dwight Rust Jr: 5 things on Michelle Rust's husband Dwight is 48 years old. Michelle was 24 when she had disappeared. Dwight is being held in Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. Dwight was indicted on April 20 and arrested on April 21. He is nicknamed ‘DJ’ as per a Fox Baltimore report. Dwight was living in Halethorpe and has been accused of killing Michelle Rust on or around July 19, 2002, as per reports. When Rust had disappeared, Dwight reportedly told both police and The Baltimore Sun that he “had nothing to do with [Michelle Rust’s] disappearance”. {{/usCountry}}

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Dwight's indictment remains sealed and it is unclear if he has legal representation yet, as per reports.

Michelle Rust case: What happened

Rust was believed to have been preparing for her son's third birthday party when she disappeared. Dwight had told the cops that she left their home around 9:30am to go to the store and pick up some things for her son's birthday party but never returned. However, witnesses had reportedly said they hadn't seen Rust leave the house or drive her vehicle then.

Rust was last seen driving a green Dodge van, cops had said. However, they had reportedly not ruled out foul play in the case for a long time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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