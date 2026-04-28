Michelle Saniei: 5 things to know as The Valley star sparks dating rumors with Dr. Dre

Reality star Michelle Saniei is making headlines after she was spotted holding hands with hip-hop icon Dr. Dre, sparking dating rumors.

Michelle Saniei trends online after being spotted holding hands with music mogul Dr. Dre, sparking dating rumors.(Michelle Saniei Instagram and Dr. Dre Instagram )

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The 37-year-old The Valley star and the 61-year-old rap mogul were seen leaving the celebrity-friendly eatery with bodyguards in tow. Dr. Dre's all-black sweatpants and Saniei's black leather trench, miniskirt, and boots complemented each other's outfits.

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Who is Michelle Saniei? 5 key things to know

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Michelle Saniei is a rising reality TV personality. Michelle Saniei rose to prominence through Bravo’s reality series The Valley. The reality show follows the personal and professional lives of a group of friends navigating relationships and careers in Los Angeles. Her on-screen presence and candid personality have made her a recognizable face among reality TV audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Michelle Saniei is a rising reality TV personality. Michelle Saniei rose to prominence through Bravo’s reality series The Valley. The reality show follows the personal and professional lives of a group of friends navigating relationships and careers in Los Angeles. Her on-screen presence and candid personality have made her a recognizable face among reality TV audiences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Michelle Saniei was married to Jesse Lally. Saniei was previously married to Jesse Lally, a real estate professional and fellow reality TV star. They had tied the knot in 2018. News of the couple's breakup surfaced before the Bravo series' debut in March 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Michelle Saniei was married to Jesse Lally. Saniei was previously married to Jesse Lally, a real estate professional and fellow reality TV star. They had tied the knot in 2018. News of the couple's breakup surfaced before the Bravo series' debut in March 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The former couple have been part of the same social and professional circles, and their relationship has been featured in media coverage for The Valley. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former couple have been part of the same social and professional circles, and their relationship has been featured in media coverage for The Valley. {{/usCountry}}

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The third season of The Valley is currently airing on Bravo, with her ex-husband and his new girlfriend, Lacy Nicole, as well as her friend group appearing on the show.

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3. Michelle Saniei has a daughter with Jesse Lally. Isabella is the daughter of the former couple, who got married in 2018. Saniei told US Weekly, “I’m grateful we reached an agreement and we can both start a new chapter in our lives. Our number one priority has always been Isabella and we’ll continue to coparent to be the best parents for her.”

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4. The divorce was finalized in October 2025. The second season of the reality show portrayed her split from ex-husband, Lally. After seven years of marriage, they finally reached a divorce settlement in October 2025.

5. Michelle Saniei's relationship with Aaron Nosler. After Lally and Saniei split up, they stated that they “were free to date” anyone.

Saniei said in a podcast in April 2024, “I had the conversation with Jesse at the beginning of October that it was no longer going to work and I wanted to file for divorce. Jesse and I have actually not been together since October and since then we were free to date and do whatever we want.”

She started dating Aaron Nosler as Lally started dating Nicole.

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In season 2 of The Valley, Saniei revealed that she and Nosler had ended the relationship in July 2025. She revealed that Nosler wanted a “fitness girl.”

“He was just nitpicking every single thing about me, about how I don't go to the gym enough,” Saniei said on the show.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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