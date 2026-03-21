The 50 grand finale: When and where to watch the reality show; Top 12 contestants, prize money, other details revealed
The reality show, The 50, has narrowed down from 50 contestants to 12, with a grand finale set for March 22.
The reality television show The 50, which became the talk of the town because of its fights and tasks, is finally concluding. From 50 to 12, and now the show is all set to get its winner, while one of the lucky fans who bet on that contestant will win the prize money.
When and where to watch The 50 grand finale
The show's grand finale is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, March 22. Viewers can watch the show live on JioHotstar at 9 pm and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.
Top 12 contestants
Out of the 50 contestants who entered the house on February 1, the show is now left with only 12 contestants. Prince Narula, Faisal Shaikh, Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakre, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Ridhi Dogra, Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, Ravinder Singh, Krishna Shroff, Archana Gautam and Nehal Chudasama are the top 12 contestants on the show. However, today’s episode will give the show its top 4 finalists. The promo shows that the ticket-to-finale task will be intense and based on both speed and luck.
All about the prize money for The 50
The contestants have been regularly competing in various games inside the house, steadily adding to the prize pot. So far, they have managed to accumulate over ₹40 lakh, which will be awarded to one lucky viewer. Earlier, it was revealed that a viewer who consistently supported the eventual winner stands a chance to win a cash prize of up to ₹50 lakh.
About The 50 concept
The show, The 50, featured 50 celebrity contestants from diverse backgrounds, including television actors, social media influencers, YouTubers, musicians, models, athletes and reality TV veterans. They were kept in a palace for 50 days, playing different games that required them to use their brains, strength and logic to win and survive in the competition. While the show initially received criticism for a lack of interesting tasks and for focusing more on drama, it slowly became the talk of the town. The fans have selected their favourites already in the game, with Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal and Faisu shining with their gameplay.
The latest twist, which came through the Lion’s dare/no-dare game, turned the game for everyone in the house, but especially for Prince’s team. The latest task saw the Lion calling Rajat, Faisu and Shiv to his den and giving them the option to add ₹6 lakh to the prize pool, but in return, six contestants would be given an exit order. Following this, Shiv, Faisu and Rajat gave two names each, leading to Arushi, Yuvika, Siwet, Lakshay, Hamid and Lovekesh’s eviction from the show. Now, it will be interesting to see who wins the show.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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