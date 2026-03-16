Farah Khan says she wants Faisal Shaikh to win the finale of The 50: ‘Sabse achche se khela hai’

Farah released the latest vlog on her YouTube channel, for which she went to Faisu's Mumbai residence. During the chat, Farah told her viewers that even though the finale has been shot, the winner has not yet been revealed. She then said, “Finale mein humko pata nahi hain ki kaun jeet raha hain but my vote is going for Faisu. Kyuki sach mein bolu, tuney sabse acche se khela hain, pyaar se khela hain, tameez se khela hain aur tu saare tasks jeet bhi raha tha (I don't know who is winning but my vote goes for Faisu. Because if I have to be truthful, he has played the best game, played with a lot of love, with a lot of dignity and even won so many of the tasks).”

The reality game show, The 50, is gearing up for its finale this week! The top 4 finalists of the show are Shiv Thakare, Rajat Dalal, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), and Immortal Kaka. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has now picked her choice for the winner, and it is Faisu! (Also read: Salman Khan internalised his pain and broke down crying in Jaan-E-Mann, says Farah Khan: ‘I was heartbroken when…’ )

Farah also met Faisu's mother and praised him. She said that Faisu conducts himself very well and is a good-hearted person, qualities she loves most.

HT had previously noted Faisal's performance on the game, and said, “Faisal Shaikh, on the other hand, represents a softer but no less powerful form of leadership. He leads from the front in tasks, giving his all physically and mentally, while also ensuring his team stays united. Unlike Prince’s commanding approach, Faisu listens, absorbs opinions, and then acts decisively. This balance has helped him stay out of the danger zone while consistently delivering strong performances.” In the show, his light-hearted banter, especially with Archana Gautam, has also become quite popular.

The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.