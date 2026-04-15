Michigan tornado warning map: Intense storm causes flood watches, power outages - Which counties are under alert?

A significant storm system moved through Michigan late Tuesday night, prompting tornado warnings, marine alerts, and extensive power outages. However, it is a viral video recorded on the ground that showcases the intense storm activity near Allegan that has garnered the most attention online.

Most of Lower Michigan is under a tornado watch as flooding concerns rise. Authorities are monitoring the Cheboygan Lock and Dam due to elevated water levels, prompting evacuations in affected areas amid severe weather warnings.

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The National Weather Service released urgent tornado warnings for several areas like Monroe, South Monroe, Dundee, Allegan, Otsego, and Plainwell, as severe weather swiftly progressed across the region.

Michigan counties that are under tornado watch include Kent, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Jackson, Muskegon, Calhoun, Eaton, Allegan, Van Buren, Montcalm, Clinton, Barry, Ionia, Isabella, Gratiot, Newaygo, Mecosta, Mason, Oceana, Clare, Osceola, Lake, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, Washtenaw, Livingston, Monroe, Saginaw, St. Clair, Bay, Lenawee, Lapeer, Midland, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Sanilac, Huron.

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{{^usCountry}} A tornado watch has been issued for most of Lower Michigan, which is also experiencing flooding. Authorities in Cheboygan County are keeping a close eye on the Lock and Dam Complex as water levels approach the top of the dam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A tornado watch has been issued for most of Lower Michigan, which is also experiencing flooding. Authorities in Cheboygan County are keeping a close eye on the Lock and Dam Complex as water levels approach the top of the dam. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the National Weather Service, severe weather advancing into southern Lower Michigan may generate an isolated tornado until approximately 4 a.m., as a line of thunderstorms is anticipated to arrive in southeast Michigan overnight between 11 PM and 4 a.m.

The weather service shared on X, “There is still low confidence in whether these storms will maintain intensity or weaken.”

In Montcalm County, reports from Michigan Storm Chasers around 11 p.m. indicated that a tornado was on the ground, heading towards Cason City and Hubbardston.

Alerts issued as Cheboygan River swells due to heavy rains

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Damaging winds, large hail, and the potential for an isolated tornado were predicted for Lower Michigan on Tuesday night, as the area also prepares for possible flooding.

A significant portion of Lower Michigan is currently under a flood watch.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued alerts for:

Sycamore Creek at Holt in Ingham County

Muskegon River at Bridgeton, Newaygo, and near Croton in Newaygo County

The forecast has shifted from moderate to major severity, with an extended duration for the rivers following an additional half inch of rain that fell Monday night in the headwaters of the Muskegon River basin; the weather service indicated that another 0.5 to 1 inch of rain was anticipated on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday night.

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"As all this water works through the river systems, flooding is expected to worsen," NWS stated. “Meanwhile, the Grand River basin will see a widespread 1-2 inches tonight, causing water levels to again rise to flood stage at a few locations.”

Meanwhile, state and local officials are actively monitoring conditions at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex. The combination of rising water levels due to snowmelt and recent heavy rainfall has elevated the Cheboygan River, posing a risk of overtopping the dam and resulting in significant flooding.

Flooding risk, airport closures

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Elsewhere, state and local officials are continuing to monitor the situation at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex. The combination of rising water levels due to snowmelt and recent heavy rainfall has caused the Cheboygan River to reach elevated levels, posing a risk of overtopping the dam and resulting in significant flooding.

Officials have reported that emergency crews are working tirelessly to alleviate pressure by removing dam gates, installing additional pumps, and making efforts to restart a hydroelectric facility to facilitate the movement of more water downstream.

In Emmet County, officials have declared a local state of emergency. Evacuations are currently in progress due to erosion along South Lakeshore Drive, which is located north of Harbor Springs, as stated by the county's Office of Emergency Management.

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Significant road closures in the area include M-119 and U.S. 31, with water levels approaching or surpassing roadways near Pellston Regional Airport. Officials have said that the airport is expected to remain closed for several days.

According to the National Weather Service, much of the southern half of the Lower Peninsula is under an "enhanced risk" for severe storms from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday. The central region of the state is categorized as having a "slight risk," while the northern tip of Lower Michigan is classified as having a "marginal risk."

Additionally, a separate warning has been issued for the Portage River near Vicksburg in Kalamazoo County and the Muskegon River at Evart in Osceola County.

The weather service has said that hail measuring up to one inch in diameter, or the size of quarters, is a possibility, along with wind gusts reaching 60 mph or more.

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Advisory for locals

There is also a possibility of an isolated tornado and flash flooding.

The Great Lakes Water Authority has requested that individuals in flood-prone regions of southeast Michigan remain vigilant over the coming days, as thunderstorms and showers are predicted for Wednesday and Thursday.

The entire Lower Peninsula is currently under a flood watch until late Thursday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, residents in Cheboygan County were advised to evacuate from low-lying areas surrounding the Little Black River Watershed following a levee breach.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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