Michigan tornadoes: 2 tornadoes hit Genesee and Saginaw counties; All on intensity, damages, thunderstorm warnings

Michigan tornadoes: Weather authorities verified that two tornadoes made landfall in Genesee and Saginaw counties on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, as storms traversed the state.

A tornado classified as EF-1 hit Saginaw County, reaching 90 mph winds and causing damage to 30-40 homes.(Unsplash)

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The tornado in Genesee County was reported to have lasted approximately 1 minute, as per the National Weather Service, with a maximum ground distance of less than a tenth of a mile, Detroit Free Press reported.

According to weather officials, the minor tornado touched down near the intersection of Lake Road and Marshall Road, roughly 3 miles northeast of Montrose. The rating and peak wind speed were not determined as of Tuesday morning.

There were no reported fatalities or injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Michigan tornadoes: What authorities have said about damages {{/usCountry}}

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The tornado that occurred in Saginaw County was classified as an EF-1, reaching peak wind speeds of approximately 90 mph. According to the NWS storm report, its maximum width was about 100 yards.

Authorities have indicated that the tornado made landfall in Freeland, specifically at the junction of Freeland, Washington, and Webster roads.

The EF-1 tornado resulted in roof damage to various businesses, while several residences experienced siding and minor roof damage. The NWS report noted that homes situated along Sarle Road and extending into Prairie View Court were the most severely affected.

"Tree damage was also noted in these neighborhoods, along with a few RVs or large campers flipped over and moved. An estimated 30 to 40 homes total had some level of damage as the tornado moved through Freeland," stated NWS.

What was the intensity of the tornadoes?

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Tornado in Saginaw (EF-1): reached a maximum wind speed of 90 mph; had a maximum width of 100 yards; and traveled a distance of 1.44 miles.

Tornado in Genesee County (rating not determined): had a maximum width of less than 10 yards; and covered a path length of less than 0.1 miles.

Tornado and thunderstorms warning

A tornado warning was issued further south in the Detroit region; however, meteorologists have not verified that a tornado has made contact with the ground in that vicinity.

The tornado warnings coincide with intense thunderstorms moving through the state, accompanied by perilous heat and humidity.

Additional severe thunderstorms are anticipated throughout Michigan, particularly in the Detroit area, on Wednesday and Thursday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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