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Midland mass shooting suspect: 5 things to know as 1 dead, several injured in Texas

A shooting in Midland, Texas, resulted in one death and multiple injuries. Mayor Lori Blong reported 11 victims, with nine hospitalized

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 10:41 pm IST
By Shweta Khandelwal
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At least one individual has lost their life and several others have sustained injuries in a shooting incident that occurred in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning, as reported by Mayor Lori Blong, who confirmed there are 11 identified victims.

Midland, Texas, experiences a shooting incident leading to one death and several injuries. Mayor confirms 11 victims, with nine hospitalized. Police have contained the suspect while ensuring public safety. (Image for representation/AFP)

The mayor said that the suspect has been "contained," although she did not disclose further information.

“My heart breaks for the victims and their families. We are praying for every person touched by today's events and for the law enforcement officers who risked own safety to protect our community,” Blong stated.

Midland Mass shooting: 5 things to know as armored units were deployed

  1. Nine victims are currently receiving treatment at Midland Memorial Hospital, with four undergoing surgery and five in stable condition, according to information provided to CBS affiliate KOSA by the hospital.

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She further stated that there has been no confirmation regarding the identity of the shooting suspect.

"We don't have any confirmed details on the suspect at this time," she said.

None of the victims were police officers.

"I am not aware of any impact to officers at this time," Blorg confirmed.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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