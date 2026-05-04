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Mifepristone: US SC temporarily restores mail access to abortion pill - 5 things to know

The US Supreme Court has temporarily lifted a lower court's ban on mail delivery of mifepristone, an abortion drug, restoring access until at least May 11.

Published on: May 04, 2026 11:49 pm IST
AFP |
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The US Supreme Court on Monday temporarily lifted a lower court's ban on mail delivery of the widely used abortion drug mifepristone.

The Supreme Court has restored mail access to the abortion drug mifepristone, previously halted by a lower court. The decision, effective until May 11, comes amid ongoing legal battles over reproductive rights and FDA regulations.(REUTERS)

The top court's order restores mail access to mifepristone, which is used in the majority of abortions in the United States, until at least May 11.

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals had halted nationwide mail delivery of mifepristone on Friday in a lawsuit brought against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the southern state of Louisiana, which has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country.

Danco Laboratories, which manufactures mifepristone, asked the Supreme Court for a one-week pause on the appeals court order while it prepares to bring an emergency case to the top court.

The Supreme Court agreed without explanation to block the appeals court ruling until at least May 11 while the parties file legal briefs.

In 2024, the US Supreme Court rejected a bid to restrict mifepristone, ruling that anti-abortion groups and doctors challenging the medication lacked the legal standing to bring the case.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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