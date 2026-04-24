Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini's 2024 photo adds fuel to new tweet row: ‘Just after he was fired…'

A newly surfaced 2024 sighting of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini is adding another layer to the growing controversy involving the two. TMZ Sports on Thursday published a photo of the New England Patriots coach enjoying his time at a casino with the former Athletic reporter just after he was fired by the Tennessee Titans.

Casino sighting after Titans exit

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to reporters at the NFL football annual meetings(AP)

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According to the report, Vrabel and Russini were spotted together at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, late on January 31, 2024, just weeks after the coach was dismissed by the Titans following a disappointing 6-11 season.

A witness said they initially assumed Russini was Vrabel’s wife due to how comfortable the two appeared. The pair were seen drinking, chatting with other patrons, and moving between tables. When Vrabel left a roulette table for blackjack, Russini followed, though she reportedly sat across from him.

The two were said to have spent at least half an hour inside the casino before leaving.

Timeline raises fresh questions

The timing of the sighting has sparked renewed discussion, as it came shortly after Vrabel lost his head coaching role in Tennessee. He later worked as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns before eventually taking over as head coach of the New England Patriots.

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{{^usCountry}} This latest detail adds to an expanding timeline of reported interactions between the two. PageSix has published a series of photos, first from their outing at an Arizona resort this year, and then an image of the two allegedly kissing at a New York City bar back in 2021. Fallout continues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This latest detail adds to an expanding timeline of reported interactions between the two. PageSix has published a series of photos, first from their outing at an Arizona resort this year, and then an image of the two allegedly kissing at a New York City bar back in 2021. Fallout continues {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the wake of the controversy, Vrabel has publicly acknowledged the situation and said he is working to improve, including plans to seek counseling. He is expected to miss the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft as a result. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the wake of the controversy, Vrabel has publicly acknowledged the situation and said he is working to improve, including plans to seek counseling. He is expected to miss the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft as a result. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Russini, meanwhile, stepped down from her role at The Athletic and has largely stayed out of the public eye since. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russini, meanwhile, stepped down from her role at The Athletic and has largely stayed out of the public eye since. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mike Vrabel responds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mike Vrabel responds {{/usCountry}}

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Vrabel, 50, gave a statement to The New York Post for Thursday's story.

"As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them," he said. “In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

"I have always wanted to lead by example and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be," Vrabel continued. "This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result."

Dianna Russini tweet row

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Meanwhile, Russini's 2021 tweet about her son is in the spotlight. She wrote: "Keep looking at my almost 4 day old son Michael while trying to figure out who are the best Michaels to ever play and coach in the NFL?”

Interestingly, Vrabel, whose first name is also Michael, had a long career as an NFL player before becoming a head coach.

Patriots’ statement on Mike Vrabel

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.

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“We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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