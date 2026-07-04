Is Miki Sudo married? All on husband and kids after 12th Mustard Belt win at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Miki Sudo successfully defended her prized Mustard Belt, achieving her 12th championship by consuming an impressive 38.75 hot dogs during the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest held Saturday morning in Coney Island.

Competitive eater Miki Sudo raises a champion belt as she arrives at the 2025 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura,File) (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

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“Today was not the day to lose, just to be honest. You know, we’ve got the broadcast with America 250 on ABC," Sudo told The Post. It is America 250, so there’s that added celebration — extra eyes on us. And the crowd really just pushed me through to 12th belt. I didn’t want to lose, especially with my family in the crowd."

Also Read: Who is Joey Chestnut? Meet the male category winner of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest

Miki Sudo's previous victories

Sudo surpassed her previous winning total of 33 from last year, although it remains significantly short of the record-setting 51 she consumed in 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, despite securing her 11th Mustard Belt, Sudo expressed that she felt she had somewhat disappointed her fans by not surpassing her own record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, despite securing her 11th Mustard Belt, Sudo expressed that she felt she had somewhat disappointed her fans by not surpassing her own record. {{/usCountry}}

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At 40 years old, Sudo has established herself as the dominant competitor in the women’s category since her debut in 2014, achieving victory in every contest she has entered.

The mother from Florida is an alumnus of Hillsborough College in the state, where she earned a degree in dental hygiene.

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Who is Nick Wehry?

Sudo's partner, Nick Wehry, is also a competitive eater who participated in the men's segment of the competition.

“When they’re not racking up records on the professional competitive eating circuit or searching for America’s Next Best Food Challenge, The Hungry Couple aids in restaurant promotions and enjoys an active lifestyle in their home state of Florida with their infant son Max and American Bully, Dennis,” they couple stated on their website.

The only competition she missed was in 2021 while she was pregnant, which allowed Michelle Lesco to secure the victory with 30.75 hot dogs and buns consumed in 10 minutes that year.

Miki Sudo's kids

Miki Sudo and Wehry are parents to one son.

Their son, Maxwell, was born on July 8, 2021. According to ABC, Sudo's charming 3-year-old son is referred to as Max. She expressed, "I met the love of my life and we have a beautiful son together." Furthermore, Wehry has two children from a prior relationship, as reported by CT Insider.

Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry's relationship history

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Information regarding Miki Sudo and her husband's relationship is limited, as they have largely maintained their privacy.

Despite the scarcity of details about their dating life, the romance between Miki Sudo and Wehry has sparked significant interest. According to a report by Sporting News, the couple first met in 2018 at a gym during an eating competition. Additionally, Wehry's Major League Eating profile mentions, "He dropped to one knee and proposed" to Miki Sudo on that unforgettable day. The profile further states that Sudo accepted the proposal, leading to their eventual marriage.