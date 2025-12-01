Mindpath Health's $3.5mn settlement: Who are eligible and how much money will they get?

Mindpath Health has agreed to a class action settlement amounting to $3.5 million to address claims that it did not sufficiently safeguard consumers against a data breach that transpired between March and July 2022. Mindpath Health settles class action for $3.5 million over 2022 data breach claims.(Pexels)

As stated in the lawsuit, the company is accused of inadequately protecting consumers during the data breach of 2022. It is alleged that an unauthorized third party gained access to Mindpath's business email accounts, according to the plaintiffs, MARCA reported.

The breach is said to have compromised the personal information and protected health data of thousands of patients. Affected customers filed a lawsuit following the incident, arguing that the business could have prevented the leak by taking appropriate cybersecurity precautions.

Mindpath Health settlement: Who are entitled to compensation?

According to the stipulations of the agreement, class members are entitled to a monetary compensation that reflects the duration they dedicated to addressing the repercussions of the breach, as well as any losses incurred as a consequence.

Additionally, members may be eligible for three years of credit monitoring services or an alternative cash payment. The specific compensation amounts will differ based on the total number of claims submitted. Members of the California subclass may qualify for an extra statutory payment of $50. These payments are subject to adjustment based on the volume of claims filed in the settlement.

The deadline for opting out or contesting the settlement is set for January 5, 2026. The hearing for the final approval of the Mindpath Health settlement is planned for February 19, 2026, as per MARCA.

Also Read: VA benefits: Veterans disability compensation set to rise in 2026, how much will you receive? All on rating system

Mindpath Health settlement: Who is eligible?

Mindpath identified individuals who were potentially affected by data breaches between March and July 2022. This group contains persons who were notified of the occurrence in January 2023.

Mindpath Health settlement: Compensation in case of loss

Compensation is based on the damages sustained and the effort invested in handling the situation, but may include:

California Statutory Payment: An additional $50 (only applicable to the state subclass).

Also Read: SSI payment: Social Security administration to disburse $967 on December 1, check eligibility and requirements

Mindpath Health settlement: What proofs are required to claim compensation?

In order to claim losses, class members are required to provide:

Bank statements

Credit card statements

Receipts, invoices, or similar documents that substantiate expenses or losses.