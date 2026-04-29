Mineral Wells: Tornado damage reported near Weatherford, Texas as hail batters region

Severe weather impacted parts of North Texas on Tuesday, with reports of a confirmed tornado causing damage east of Mineral Wells, along with widespread large hail across the region.

Tornado near Mineral Wells, Texas. (Unsplash)

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According to storm alerts and chaser reports, radar indicated a confirmed tornado along Highway 180 just west of Cool, approximately 3 miles east of Mineral Wells, moving southeast at around 25 mph. The storm track affected communities including Mineral Wells, Weatherford, Brock, Hudson Oaks, and nearby areas.

DFW Scanner posted on X that “law enforcement reports storm damage in the 12700 block of Mineral Wells Highway just east of the Parker and Palo Pinto county line. Fire/EMS has been dispatched to the area. A tornado-warned storm just impacted this area.”

Also Read: Carlyle tornado: Touchdowns reported in Trenton and Germantown; damage possible in Clinton County, Illinois

Reports of damage and possible injuries

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{{^usCountry}} Residents and storm spotters described heavy hail, damaging winds, and a possible rain-wrapped tornado impacting areas such as Wolters Village in Mineral Wells. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents and storm spotters described heavy hail, damaging winds, and a possible rain-wrapped tornado impacting areas such as Wolters Village in Mineral Wells. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reports indicate structural damage in the affected areas, and at least one person was reportedly rescued from debris. There have also been unconfirmed claims of injuries; however, authorities have not yet verified injury reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports indicate structural damage in the affected areas, and at least one person was reportedly rescued from debris. There have also been unconfirmed claims of injuries; however, authorities have not yet verified injury reports. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Bowie tornado tracker: Likely rain-wrapped twister seen in Montague County, Texas- check path, videos

Tornado Watch issued for North-Central Texas

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 171, which remains in effect until 9 p.m. CDT this evening for parts of North-Central Texas.

The watch includes 28 counties, spanning a large portion of the region and covering much of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding areas.

Counties under the watch include: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise, and Young.

Cities included in the alert area

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Major cities affected by the watch include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, McKinney, Denton, Lewisville, Frisco, Garland, Irving, Mesquite, Carrollton, Allen, and Rockwall, along with numerous smaller communities such as Weatherford, Mineral Wells, Sherman, Paris, Greenville, and Stephenville.

Other cities under the watch include Bonham, Bowie, Breckenridge, Burleson, Cleburne, Commerce, Decatur, Ennis, Gainesville, Granbury, Terrell, Waxahachie, and many more across the region.

What the watch means

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and near the watch area. Residents are advised to stay alert, monitor weather updates, and be prepared to take shelter if warnings are issued.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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