Minneapolis: Amber Alert issued for missing child Victoria Alexandria Jackson, last seen near Minnehaha Falls

An Amber Alert has been issued in Minneapolis for 12-year-old Victoria Alexandria Jackson, who was last seen Saturday night near Minnehaha Falls in Minnesota.

Victoria was wearing a tan “Rugrats” T-shirt, blue jeans, and red and black shoes at the time of her disappearance. She is described as Black, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing around 140 pounds.

There is heightened concern for her safety due to a medical condition. According to MPRNews, Victoria has Type 1 diabetes and relies on an automatic insulin pump, which authorities believe likely required a refill by Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities immediately.