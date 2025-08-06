Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Minneapolis: Amber Alert issued for missing child Victoria Alexandria Jackson, last seen near Minnehaha Falls

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 01:09 am IST

An Amber Alert has been issued in Minneapolis for 12-year-old Victoria Alexandria Jackson, who was last seen Saturday night near Minnehaha Falls in Minnesota.

An Amber Alert has been issued in Minneapolis for 12-year-old Victoria Alexandria Jackson, who was last seen Saturday night near Minnehaha Falls in Minnesota.

Victoria Alexandria Jackson was last seen Saturday night near Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis.(X)
Victoria Alexandria Jackson was last seen Saturday night near Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis.(X)

Victoria was wearing a tan “Rugrats” T-shirt, blue jeans, and red and black shoes at the time of her disappearance. She is described as Black, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing around 140 pounds.

There is heightened concern for her safety due to a medical condition. According to MPRNews, Victoria has Type 1 diabetes and relies on an automatic insulin pump, which authorities believe likely required a refill by Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities immediately.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Minneapolis: Amber Alert issued for missing child Victoria Alexandria Jackson, last seen near Minnehaha Falls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On