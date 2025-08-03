Indian-origin family found dead days after going missing in US. What led to tragedy?

An Indian-origin family of four, the Divans, was found dead in the US days after they went missing during a road trip from Buffalo, New York, to West Virginia. They were last spotted at a Burger King outlet. According to the sheriff’s office, the family was en route from Buffalo, New York, to the Palace of Gold on McCreary's Ridge Road in Marshall County when they went missing and subsequently found dead.(Facebook/Sibu Nair)

Their death was confirmed by the Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty office on late Saturday night.

The family went missing on Tuesday, July 29th, at around 2:45 pm (local time), after they were spotted on a Pennsylvania State Trooper's License Plate Reader while traveling south on I-79. However, days later on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said they were found dead.

What led to their death

The family of four met a tragic vehicle crash during their trip. Their vehicle, a light green Toyota Camry, was located on Saturday, August 2, at approximately 9:30 pm (local time) off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The police said that first responders were on the scene for more than five hours when the vehicle was found.

Those who have died have been identified as Kishore Divan, Asha Divan, Shailesh Divan, and Gita Divan.

Sheriff Dougherty has extended condolences to the families of the victims. The police added that they will release more information about the circumstances of the tragic accident after the probe is complete.

Prabhupada's Palace of Gold is a spiritual retreat in Moundsville, West Virginia. The spot where the family is found dead was barely five miles from their destination.

According to the missing person's report, the family members were last seen six days ago at a Burger King on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania.