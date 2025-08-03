Indian-origin family vanishes on US road trip, CCTV shows last seen at Pennsylvania Burger King

Authorities in the United States are searching for four Indian-origin senior citizens who went missing while on a road trip from Buffalo, New York, to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Four Indian-origin family members — Asha Divan, Kishore Divan, Shailesh Divan, and Gita Divan — were last seen at this Burger King in Erie, Pennsylvania(Facebook/@Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

According to the missing person's report, the family members — Asha Divan, Kishore Divan, Shailesh Divan, and Gita Divan — were last seen six days ago at a Burger King on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania.

"The Divans have not been seen since Tuesday, July 29th, at approximately 2:45 PM, when they were detected on a Pennsylvania State Trooper's License Plate Reader while traveling south on I-79. They were en route from Buffalo, NY, to the Palace of Gold on McCreary's Ridge Road in Marshall County," the Marshall County Sheriff's department wrote in a post on Facebook, urging citizens to assist in the search.

They were headed to a religious retreat but never arrived

The four elderly were traveling in a light green Toyota Camry bearing a New York license plate (EKW2611). They had planned to travel from Pittsburgh to Moundsville, West Virginia, where they had prepaid for lodging at the Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold for Tuesday night.

The missing family's light green Toyota Camry with New York license plate EKW2611, last seen during their road trip from Buffalo to Pittsburgh.(Facebook/@Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

However, according to a report by WTRF.com, detectives confirmed that the group never checked in.

The report further details a surveillance footage retrieved from the food joint showing two members of the missing group entering the restaurant around the time they were last heard from. The video offers the last confirmed visual evidence of the group’s whereabouts.

Their most recent credit card activity also occurred at this location, further establishing it as the final verified stop before their disappearance.

Marshall County authorities cited by the news outlet said that none of the four have answered their phones since Tuesday. Cell tower data picked up signals from their devices around 3 AM on Wednesday in Moundsville and Wheeling, but there has been no further trace.

“We have a few leads, which we and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating, but have not yet located the missing persons,” Sheriff Dougherty told WTOV News9.

Cops release photos

Officials have released surveillance images, photos of the missing family members, and a picture of their vehicle to the public in hopes of generating leads.

A missing persons report has been filed in Buffalo, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is now collaborating with law enforcement there.